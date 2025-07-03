Orange High School graduates its Class of 2025

Photos by Steve Ellmore

Orange High School held its graduation ceremony on Friday, June 20 at Richard Codey Arena.

The program began with the usual “Pomp and Circumstance” played by the Orange High School Concert Band while the soon-to-be graduates walked in.

Vanessa Clement of the Class of 2025 led the Pledge of Allegiance and later made welcoming remarks.

Principal Jason Belton addressed the class as his students for the last time as did Erica Stewart, who is principal of Twilight U, which is a non-traditional program at OHS that operates from 3:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Rubi Sanchez gave the salutatory address before Superintendent of Schools Gerald Fitzhugh II, Board of Education President Shawneque Johnson and Mayor Dwayne D. Warren spoke.

A commencement address was given by Marc Lamont Hill, an author, activist and media personality known for his work at the intersection of race, education, politics and social justice.

Diane Desir gave the valedictory address before the class was presented for graduation and called upon to recite the graduates oath:

“We who are about to graduate

Take this oath in accordance with the graduates who preceded us.

We dedicate ourselves to the ideals and sacred values of our free society.

We will never bring disgrace upon our community by an act of dishonesty or cowardice, nor fail to respect our fellow citizens.

We will strive unceasingly to strengthen the public sense of civic duty.

In all ways, we will seek to transmit our Alma Mater and our city, better and more beautiful than it was when transmitted to us.”

A total of $14,831,900 in scholarship money was awarded to students in the class.