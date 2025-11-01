Parishioners from St. Peter’s go on Jubilee year pilgrimage to

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Photo Courtesy St. Peter’s Church

A busload of St. Peter parishioners from Belleville took part in a pilgrimage to the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C., in October. After being welcomed at the steps by the Archbishop of Newark, Cardinal Joseph, W. Tobin, and touring the majestic Basilica, they took part in a standing-room only Mass, filled with pilgrims from throughout the Archdiocese of Newark.

