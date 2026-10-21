Pastor retires 37 years after being ordained

BLOOMFIELD — The Rev. Ruth Boling, pastor of the Bloomfield Presbyterian Church on the Green, is retiring Sunday, Oct. 25.

“I have a deep sense that my work here is done,” she recently told this newspaper. “It’s an intangible thing to arrive at, but I have a sense of peace and have said what I wanted to say. I’ve given it all I’ve got. That’s my sense of it.”

Ordained on Feb. 26, 1989, at Bedford Presbyterian Church, in Bedford, New Hampshire, she came to the Church on the Green in 2012. Since then, this church and Boling have had their accomplishments.

“The church has developed partnerships and expanded its hunger ministries perhaps ten-fold,” she said. “We’ve experimented with new ways to do children ministries and developed a motto: ‘Feeding body and spirit,’ which has shaped our priorities.”

There was more.

“The congregation has been able to launch a capital campaign to raise more than $350,000 to stabilize the sanctuary’s structure and repair our 19th century steeple clock. The buttresses supporting the sanctuary are projected to be removed, for good, beginning at the end of this month. It’s not an easy thing for a small congregation to bear the responsibility of stewardship of an historical structure. I do have a sense of peace about this work and would love to see it completed, but I’m happy it’s going to happen. The congregation will have two major accomplishments to look forward to. I won’t be there at the finish line, but they will be and that brings me great joy to imagine.”

She said that, all along,, she has been preparing herself and the congregation for their parting.

“There’s an idea that the pastor is irreplaceable. That’s not true,” she continued. “I announced my retirement in June, which gave the church leaders enough time to plan, but it doesn’t drag it out, so the church doesn’t lose momentum. I was hoping my timing hit a sweet spot. And I had to be really clear about it in my own mind.”

A published author, Boling hopes to continue her spiritual writing, having published a Christmas title, with one for Easter on the way. An interim pastor will be hired as soon as possible, she said, giving the congregation time to reflect, discern and plan.

“The congregation will elect a committee to interview candidates in a pastoral search,” she explained. “One name will be brought to the congregation at the end of the search and it will have the authority to vote yea or nay. This is consistent with Presbyterian churches everywhere. It’s not a hierarchy system. We don’t get appointed by someone higher in the system.”

Several other Church on the Green accomplishments, while she was pastor, came to Boling’s mind as she spoke.

There was the recent Art Crawl, organized by Sanctuary on the Green Alliance, an independent committee aligned with the church for recommending extra-church activities. Eleven township artists exhibited work in venues close to the church. The first Art Crawl was Oct. 9 and 10.

Also, a new Bloomfield tradition, a Nativity scene, with live animals, was performed on the church grounds. The narrated play, where the audience walks with the narrator, will happen again on Friday, Dec. 11.

And close by the manse, the pastor’s residence, a labyrinth was installed during the pandemic by Boling’s husband, Carlos Monteaguodo.

Photo Courtesy of Ruth Boling





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