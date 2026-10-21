Pastor retires 37 years after being ordained

October 22, 2026

Author's Other Posts

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Essay awards presented on Columbus Day BLM-essay awards1-C

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Bloomfield HS girls volleyball team advances to Essex County quarterfinal roundeliminary Dayvin Bixel-Burman. Bloomfield defeated East Orange 25-20, 25-13 on Sept. 28 2

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East Orange Campus HS football team storms back to beat Irvington in overtime FOOT-EOvIHS35 3

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