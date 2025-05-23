Planned Parenthood Rage Run is part race, part rally for rights

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

More than 350 people ran or walked in the Rage Run 5K for Reproductive Freedom organized by Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey on May 18. The event, which raised more than $30,000, featured short speeches by South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum, U.S. Rep. Rob Menendez, D-8, Alexis McGill Johnson, who is the acting president of the Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Roslyn Rogers Collins, who is president and CEO at Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan New Jersey.