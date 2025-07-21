Police, fire get extra set of eyes

East Orange will be launching a new drone program as a first line of defense in both police and fire emergencies.

“As the demands on first responders grow more complex, we decided to take technology to the skies to provide additional support,” said Mayor Ted Green. “We are able to send a drone to an emergency anywhere in the city within four seconds flat. That’s a game changer.”

Boyd said the drones, which can fly as high as 400 feet in the air, will act as an extra set of “eyes” that can help to create an initial plan of attack during critical incidents.

“The use of drones will revolutionize how we fight both fires and crime,” said Department of Public Safety Director Maurice Boyd. “Having access to information ahead of arrival on the scene will very likely spare time, reduce injuries, and save lives.”

The drones provide real-time aerial views of emergency scenes, allowing command teams to assess hazards and make faster, safer decisions. In addition, thermal imaging cameras equipped on drones can locate trapped victims or detect hotspots invisible to the naked eye, the statement said.

“Learning to fly a drone opens up a whole new perspective on firefighting,” said Fire Chief André Williams. “With the ability to survey large areas from above, identify hotspots, and assess risks in real time, drones enable us to respond more effectively during emergencies.”

Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said public safety teams will also have the opportunity to meticulously examine footage of the entire scene, from the initial moments of the incident to its end.

“By thoroughly reviewing the footage, we will be able to analyze actions, note any missteps, and refine strategies for future, more effective responses,” said Bindi.

Currently, approximately a dozen dedicated public safety personnel have achieved certification as Federal Aviation Administration drone operators under the Part 107 Licensing Program. Boyd emphasized that the department’s overarching ambition is to integrate drone operation as a routine practice in both police and fire response efforts.

“This represents the future of public safety, and East Orange is proud to be among the cities leading the way,” said Boyd.