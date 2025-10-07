Poster project aims to educate

More than 300 photographs of victims of alcohol and drug deaths were on display at Bloomfield High School for one evening last week.

It was a stop for the traveling exhibit “Black Poster Project” whose purpose is to educate people about the stigma associated with substance abuse death.

The photographs were perfectly regimented on the floor of “the Pit,” the lower first-floor gym just off the front lobby. Although BHS students had the opportunity to view them during school time that day, later on, for parents attending an open night for the new school year, the venue was not best for foot traffic. However, the several adults who did wander in quickly reversed course betraying an aversion to the subject when they were informed of it.

“This is the truth,” said Robin Lavorato, of the Essex Health and Wellness Center, which helped bring the tour to BHS. “We have 15 deaths a week in New Jersey. Do you ever hear about it? The other deaths are all over the news, but not drugs because of the stigma.”

The primary killer, she said, is fentanyl.

“It’s an artificial drug. It’s chemical warfare,” she continued.

She was very proud of Bloomfield for asking her to come to the high school with the “Black Poster Project.” Other districts wanted nothing to do with it.

“We try to get into every school,” she said, commenting that state law requires substance abuse programs in schools.

When parents attend the exhibit, those with deceased children and seeing their loved ones, will leave remembrances on the polished gym floors, near the photographs, she said.

Lavorato was the director of a recovery center for the last eight years. Bloomfield’s human services department reached out to her to ask if there was anything she could provide about substance abuse.

“So I thought of the Black Poster Project right away,” she said. “It’s the most powerful prevention measure I’ve seen. It’s beautiful, but disturbing. Beautiful

that these loved ones haven’t died in vain and seeing the dangers of drug use.”

It was also a silent memorial for parents of loved ones, she said.

“Some people talk about their loved ones to me,” she said. “It helps.”

Dylan Meade, who runs a recovery center and provided information at the exhibit, pointed to a photograph of a young man he knew. The dates of his birth and death were below a beaming face.

“I used to see him at 12-step meetings,” Meade said. “He was a guy trying to get sober. All these people here are from New Jersey.”

The “Black Poster Project” was initiated in 2019, on a much smaller scale, by a woman who had lost a child to an overdose. Her name is Dee Gillen.

“She was a mom who lost her son in 2015,” said Lavorato, “and she realized the stigma that comes with addiction. She wanted to reduce the stigma through education.”

Another individual with the exhibit was Randy Scott. He was recruited by Lavorato as a driver. His son, Randy Scott Jr., is pictured.

“The project has done a lot for me,” he said. “It’s like a second family. This helps me day-by-day.”

Debra Cook, BHS ‘75, was at the exhibit. She said Dee was responsible for all the posters and that in August, they were assembled in St. Patrick’s Cathedral in New York City.

“It filled up the cathedral,” Cook said. “Everybody cried.”

In another part of the school, Bloomfield Mayor Jenny Mundell spoke to an assembly of parents. She was accompanied by Councilwoman Sara Cruz.

Mundel said that last year NJ had 1,813 drug-related deaths with Essex County having the most.

“By showing the real faces and stories behind these tragic statistics, we hope to raise awareness, reduce the stigma often associated with addiction, and share the messages that help is available and every life matters,” she said.

She encouraged everyone to view the exhibit because words alone could not do it justice.

About the Author Daniel Jackovino Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry