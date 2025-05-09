Praise pours in for retiring chief

Police Chief James P. Abbott has announced that he will be retiring on Dec. 1.

“It was the privilege of a lifetime,” Abbott said. “I came here at 19 years old and I’m leaving at 65.”

Abbott, who has spent more than 45 years on the job, also served as the township’s director of staff operations from 2014 until being named business administrator in September of 2023.

In all, Abbott held a second fulltime job with the township for more than 11 years.

The chief regularly worked a 60-to-80-hour workweek with no form of additional compensation for these ancillary roles, always making himself available for calls, emails, and meetings at night, on weekends, holidays and even while on vacation, Mayor Susan McCartney said in a statement.

“If the ultimate expectation of the government is to keep us safe, then who better, with 45 years of training and managerial experience and insight, than our chief of police, James Abbott, to also selflessly serve as interim business administrator,” McCartney said. “There is no denying the fact that the chief is the first, most responsive individual to any situation or incident that occurs in our town and in our outlying communities. As mayor, on behalf of the township, we have been honored and blessed to have him serve in the capacity of interim business administrator and as our police chief.”

Current state senator and former West Orange mayor John McKeon said he has known Abbott for the entirety of his public service.

“He is a consummate professional of the upmost integrity and efficiency,” McKeon said. “West Orange owes him a debt of gratitude.”

Former West Orange Mayor Robert Parisi also commented on the Chief’s retirement.

“It would not be possible to measure the contributions Chief Abbott has made to our community throughout his distinguished career. His professionalism set the standard for decades among the township workforce and the delivery of quality services always strived for,” Parisi said. “I was fortunate to have the opportunity to work alongside Chief Abbott and West Orange was lucky to have him.”

Beginning May 1, Peter F. Smeraldo Jr. will take on all responsibilities of interim business administrator under the direction of McCartney.

Over the next 60 days, Abbott will work closely with Smeraldo to ensure a smooth transition of duties and maintain continuity of services for both residents and staff.

Abbott will continue to oversee police matters as the chief and remain available for consultation as a senior policy advisor to McCartney and the township administration until his last day with the township on Nov. 30.

Abbott said he wasn’t sure what he would do after retiring. He’s had municipalities contact him about working as a business administrator but he might just want to retire, he said.

“We’ll see what I feel like on Dec. 1,” Abbott said. “I might take a month off. It’s hard for me to envision myself not working.”

State pension laws require that he retire on the first of the month after he turns 65. The mayor appoints the new police chief as long as there aren’t more than two candidates for the position. The West Orange Police Department has two deputy chiefs.

“I have no regrets,” Abbott said. “I loved it. Even the times of aggravation. Every day is different, a new challenge, and once in a while you really get to help somebody. You touch them in a way they’ll remember even if you won’t.”