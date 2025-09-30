Promoting respect and love

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Start With Hello Week, a school activity promoted by Sandy Hook Promise, a non-profit organization created in the wake of a school mass shooting, was observed at Carteret Sept. 15-19.

The goal of the week is to create relationships between students and eliminate bullying. The Carteret students were involved with a number of activities. On Thursday, they were busy creating a poster for a statewide competition and painting rocks with positive messages to leave on the school grounds.

The school guidance counselor, Marissa Acosta, painted “kindness rocks” with them using acrylic markers in the multi-purpose room.

“If you have a bad day or want to get motivated, you can take one of the rocks.” she explained. “Have you ever been at the beach? People make shells like this. They do this all over.”

All the kids painting the rocks were sixth-grade girls. There were 10 girls from three homerooms. They said none of the boys wanted to paint rocks. Acosta asked the children not to use slang.

“An adult might pick up the rock and wouldn’t know what it means,” she said. “Is anyone writing, “Don’t give up’”?

Acosta is in her fifth year at Carteret. She has worked at the middle and high school. In October, she said, the school will have a week highlighting respect.

Interpersonal relationships are emphasized the first two months of the school year.

“This week is really important because of the (social) climate we live in,” she said after the rocks had been deposited near the rock garden on the front lawn.

“We don’t want our kids coming to school scared. This is our way, as a school and a district, to promote respect and love.”

She added that Carteret will have its first fall festival this year. It will be coordinated by the Carteret Home and School Association which will be introducing its new officers: Diana Nunez, president; Shaliza Tulsi, treasurer; and Ileana Cruz-Campo, secretary.

Principal John Baltz said Start With Hello Week helps to make each child feel important and included in their school community.

“If they feel comfortable and included, they’re more likely to participate in the classroom,” he said. “They won’t be afraid to answer a question. They don’t want to feel embarrassed.”

