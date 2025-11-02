Raiders return for 60th reunion

November 2, 2025

Author's Other Posts

Shining a light on domestic violence EO-Domestic Violence3

Shining a light on domestic violence

October 22, 2025
Cats to be trapped and neutered IRV-Neuter Neighbor1

Cats to be trapped and neutered

October 22, 2025
Photo Gallery: Admirers of art and music fill Maplewood village MAP-Art Walk33-C

Photo Gallery: Admirers of art and music fill Maplewood village

October 22, 2025
Photo Gallery: Food trucks and fun at Seton Village MAP-Seton Village7-C

Photo Gallery: Food trucks and fun at Seton Village

October 22, 2025

Related Stories

BEL-Pet Blessing1-C

Blessing of the Pets

Editor October 31, 2025 1
MAP-Mapso Follies4

Woodland gets historic preservation grant

Editor November 1, 2025 8
BEL-Pilgrimage1-C

Parishioners from St. Peter’s go on Jubilee year pilgrimage to

Editor October 31, 2025 6
NUT-Columbus Parade41-C

Photo Gallery: Columbus Day Parade

Editor October 31, 2025 11
ART-Apricot Sky3-C

Collaboration creates community and that’s where joy is found

Maryanne Christiano-Mistretta October 31, 2025 24
WO-Cancer Walk5-C

Walk honors breast cancer survivors

Editor October 31, 2025 19

LOCAL SPORTS

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes second at Essex County Championships 1

Seton Hall Prep cross-country team finishes second at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025
Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships Ryan BresslerPhoto by Chris Troyano 2

Glen Ridge HS cross-country runners give good efforts at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025
West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships 3

West Orange HS cross-country runner Ava Neretic finishes second at Essex County Championships

October 29, 2025
Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins third straight county title CROSS-CHS EC2 4

Columbia HS boys cross-country team wins third straight county title

October 29, 2025

You may have missed

BEL-Pet Blessing1-C

Blessing of the Pets

Editor October 31, 2025 1
NUT-Class65 Reunion10

Raiders return for 60th reunion

Joe Ungaro October 31, 2025 4
MAP-Mapso Follies4

Woodland gets historic preservation grant

Editor November 1, 2025 8
BEL-Pilgrimage1-C

Parishioners from St. Peter’s go on Jubilee year pilgrimage to

Editor October 31, 2025 6