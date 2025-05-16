Renovated firehouse reopening

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

EAST ORANGE — The city held a ribbon cutting ceremony Monday to show off the newly renovated Firehouse No. 3 on Dodd Street.

“It looks good, it really does and the men and women working here deserve it,” said Mayor Ted R. Green said. “I hope all the men and women working here will take pride in it.”

Constructed in 1939 during the presidency of Franklin D. Roosevelt and under the leadership of former Mayor Charles Martens, Firehouse No. 3 has been a cornerstone of the community for generations.

“A lot of times we think of firefighters as just fighting fires but they are the heartbeat of our community,” Green said.

The renovations to Firehouse No. 3, known as the home of Doddtown’s Bravest, include new equipment designed to enhance the efficiency and safety of firefighters. Notable also is the addition of separate sleeping quarters for female firefighters, which marks a significant step towards the city’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, said Connie Jackson, a spokesperson for the city.

Councilwoman and Chairwoman of the Public Safety Committee Amy Lewis said this particular project was close to her heart as it is in her ward, the first.

“So many people had to put in the work to get this done,” Lewis said. “Welcome bravest to your new second home.”

Fire Chief André Williams also spoke at the event and noted that just hours before firefighters had responded to a fire just a few blocks away from the firehouse.

“We responded quickly but it will be even faster now,” he said. “This is part of the community. It’s always open.

The building will house one fire engine and be staffed by four or five firefighters. Doddtown is the name of the neighborhood where the firehouse is located.

The renovations are phase one in a greater project to update all of the firehouses in the city and build a new firehouse on Main Street.