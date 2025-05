This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The South Orange Rescue Squad’s ‘Sound The Siren’ 5k Run/Walk and Emergency Medical Service Open House was held on Sunday, May 4. Evan Waller, 16, of Maplewood, won the race with a time of 19 minutes, 42 seconds. Elena Rozhko, 52, of Morristown, came in second and was the first female finisher with a time of 19 minutes and 56 seconds. All proceeds from the event go towards providing free Emergency Medical Services in the South Orange area.