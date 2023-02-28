How to see more green all the time

Savings advice from your local Credit Union

With St. Patty’s Day upon us, you may be noticing a lot of the color green in clothing, decorations, and even food. Wouldn’t it be nice to have more of it in your wallet? Well, consider yourself lucky that you don’t need to bargain with a leprechaun to improve your wealth.

Here are just a couple of valuable financial treasures Proponent Federal Credit Union has to offer as a preferred lender in Nutley.

00% APR* on Visa Balance Transfers until 12/31/2023 Never a Balance Transfer, Cash Advance, or Annual Fee Rates stay lower than most other cards (never higher than your purchase rate) Rewards and many more benefits



50% Auto Loan Rate Discount 1 for New Members New, Used, and Refinance Auto Loans, as well as Lease Buyouts Flexible terms up to 96 months No application or hidden fees



*APR = Annual Percentage Rate. The 0.00% rate for Balance Transfers will be in effect until December 31, 2023. Balance Transfer amount must be less than your available revolving credit limit. Minimum monthly payments still apply. When balance transfer period ends, APR will adjust to the fully indexed interest rate in effect at that time. Payments received during the promotional period will be applied to outstanding balance. Promotional rate is only valid for external balance transfers. APR and credit limit may vary due to an individual’s credit worthiness. All Balance Transfers must be processed by end of business on June 30, 2023. Promotions length is at the discretion of the Credit Union and subject to change.

1APR = Annual Percentage Rate. Offer only available to select new Members and valid 60 days from date of membership. 0.50% rate discount is valid on all new, used and refinanced vehicles not currently financed with Proponent. Offer cannot be combined with any other offer. APR is based on credit worthiness, loan type, loan to value and term of the loan. Rate cannot be lower than 4.24%. Example monthly payment for a $20,000 New Auto loan at 4.24% for 48 months would be $453.73. Other restrictions may apply. Financing available up to 96 months on a New vehicle loan and 84 months on a Used, Refinance or Recreational vehicle loan. Rate and terms subject to change. Up to 100% financing available, based on NADA “retail” value. Restrictions apply on financing a vehicle with a Loan to Value over 100%. Length of promotion is at Proponent’s discretion. Promotion requires a promo code distributed to qualified applicants.