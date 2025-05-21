Schumacher-Tilton named to the 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry list

Judith Schumacher-Tilton, president of Schumacher Chevrolet Auto Group, has been recognized as one of the “100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry” by Automotive News.

Schumacher-Tilton and her co-honorees are featured in the May 19 issue and were celebrated at a gala at The Henry in Dearborn, Mich., hosted by Automotive News.

The 100 Leading Women in the North American Auto Industry issue recognizes female leaders in the automotive field – those who make major decisions and have significant influence at their companies. Automotive News has published the list of the industry’s top female executives every five years since 2000. This sixth list includes engineers, mobility leaders, manufacturing and marketing executives, financiers, dealer principals and designers.

Since 1925, Automotive News has been the primary source for news happening among automotive retailers, suppliers and manufacturers. Distinct from other publications in the field, Automotive News remains a fully subscriber-paid publication, a testament to the value it delivers to the reader. The award-winning weekly print edition, robust website, email newsletters, podcast and video broadcasts are backed by a global team of more than 65 editors and reporters.

Schumacher-Tilton is a resident of Montclair and president of Schumacher Chevrolet Auto Group, New Jersey’s largest volume Chevy dealer with five Chevrolet dealerships and one Buick dealership, all located in northern New Jersey.

Currently, she is the chairman of the Chevrolet LMA Board, and has served on that board for more than 15 years. She is the past chairman of the General Motors Women’s Dealer Advisory Council and the former chairwoman of the New Jersey Coalition of Automotive Retailers (NJCar.org). Schumacher-Tilton is also a former director for Oritani Bank.

Locally, she serves on the Montclair State University Foundation Board, the Boys and Girls Club of Clifton, the Passaic County 200 Club Trustee Board, and is the vice-chairman of WASCO.

Schumacher-Tilton was recognized as an Ally Dealer Hero by Ally Financial and was featured in an advertising campaign, highlighting automotive dealers who make a difference in their communities. She was selected because of her extensive charitable work, specifically her family’s non-profit organization, Give the Kids Hope Foundation, Inc, a non-profit organization which contributes to supporting recreational and educational opportunities for underprivileged children in New Jersey.

“We have always been committed to making a difference through our dealerships, and there is nothing more rewarding than giving back to the communities we serve,” Schumacher-Tilton said. “There is a hero inside all of us, we just need to let that hero out.”

Among her many accomplishments, she was nominated as TIME Dealer of the Year (2012)— becoming New Jersey’s first-ever female to compete for this award. In recognition of her dealerships’ performance and her extensive community service, she went on to win the title of Northeast Regional TIME Dealer of the Year and was among the four finalists for the national title which was published in TIME Magazine.

She was also honored by NJ Monthly as one of the Top Female Entrepreneurs (2013), the New York Business Journal as a recipient of the Women of Influence award (2015) and the Honor Legion of the Police Departments of the State of New Jersey (NJHL) for her community outreach and her dealerships’ support of local law enforcement, the “Best 50 Women in Business” by NJ BIZ, The Distinguished Women Award from Northwood University in Michigan and she was also a past recipient of the Mary Mochary and Michael Kasser award for Philanthropic Leadership by Montclair State University.