Service planned to honor long-time volunteer

A tribute and dedication service is being planned to honor Marilyn S. Schnaars, a 1951 graduate of Columbia High School and lifelong resident of South Orange and Maplewood.

Schnaars, who died in March, was a member of the South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church, for 87 years. To create a lasting memorial to Schnaars, the church established the Marilyn S. Schnaars Legacy Memorial Fund, which will be used to refurbish its chapel and name it in her honor.

Memorializing her name will not only honor her, but serve as a permanent reminder to all who enter the chapel of the profound difference she made in the lives she touched, according to organizers.

Schnaars served on the church’s Board of Trustees, its Finance Committee and was church historian. She was also involved in other civic organizations including the Durand-Hedden House, Maplewood Women’s Club, Maplewood Garden Club, Senior Citizens, Maplewood July 4th, Mayfest and National Night Out committees. At the Durand-Hedden House she taught children historic lessons in 18th century cooking.

Schnaar, who spent her career working at the Prudential Insurance Co., has a family legacy in the South Orange/Maplewood area including ownership of Gruning’s on South Orange Avenue.

To honor Schnaars, the church is planning a memorial tribute and dedication ceremony for Sunday, March 15. They are accepting donations to the fund, which will be used to refurbish the church’s chapel and purchase a memorial plaque naming the chapel in her honor. They are aiming to raise $20,000.

To contribute to the Marilyn S, Schnaars Legacy Fund send a check to the attention of Zella Felzenberg at the church. Make the check payable to South Orange-Vailsburg United Methodist Church and put “Marilyn Schnaars Fund” on the memo line. You can also use

your credit card to contribute on the church’s page at Givelify.com, Zeffy: https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/

donation-form/dedication-of-the-marilyn-schnaars-chapel , or GoFundme: https://gofund.me/c55151421.

If you have questions about giving to the fund contact Zella Felzenberg by phone or text at 973-699-8670.

