Seton Hall gets two donations of $10 million in Aug.

A Seton Hall graduate, who played a key role in the development of Excedrin, Bufferin, and NoDoz, and his wife have donated $10 million to the university’s Chemistry Department.

Seton Hall University last week announced the gift from the late Sylvia and Thomas Tencza and said it will establish the Thomas Tencza, Ph.D. Endowed Professorship in Chemistry.

The award will also support research and strategic priorities within the Department of Chemistry and Biochemistry. It will be the first endowed professorship for the department from which Tencza graduated more than half a century ago, according to a press release from the school.

“Endowed faculty attract graduate students who want to learn from and collaborate with scholars of the highest caliber,” said Jonathan Farina, dean of Seton Hall’s College of Arts and Sciences. “This extraordinary gift will ensure that Seton Hall’s chemistry and biochemistry programs continue to thrive, particularly the PhD program where grant-funded research and publication are key to student success. Gifts like this enable Seton Hall to offer sustainable, affordable, hands-on learning, meaningful research, and mentorship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students.”

The donation was actually the second $10 million legacy donation the university announced during the month of August. Earlier in the month, Seton Hall announced a $10 million gift from the estate of the late Frank Rubino, Class of 1964, to establish the Frank Rubino Endowed Scholarship, providing financial support to students pursuing degrees in traditional STEM fields, including biology, mathematics, physics, chemistry, computer science and engineering.

Rubino earned a bachelor of science in mathematics from Seton Hall in 1964, where he was actively involved in the ROTC program, Math Club, Officers Club and Triphibian Guard. These experiences prepared him for a career in the U.S. Army stationed in Germany and later as a highly successful actuary.

Thomas Tencza was among the first graduates of the university’s Ph.D. program in chemistry during the 1960s. He earned a master’s degree in 1964 and a doctorate degree in 1966. He had previously earned a bachelor’s degree in organic chemistry from Columbia University and served in the U.S. Army.

During a 34-year career at Bristol-Myers Squibb in Hillside, he served as senior director of product development and secured nine patents and played a key role in the development of well-known medications including Excedrin, Bufferin, and NoDoz.

Before his time at Seton Hall, Tencza met Sylvia Tlusty in 1956, and they began their courtship. They married a few years later and shared a joyful life together. Their bond was strengthened by their love for their Polish heritage, family and animals – the Tenczas had many cats and five Norwegian elk hounds throughout their lives, all named Buddy. They were also active in the Chopin Singing Society. Their 53-year marriage ended in 2012, when Thomas died at age 80.

Sylvia Tencza, who died in September 2024, continued to honor her husband’s memory by deepening her engagement with his alma mater. She often said Thomas credited his success in life to the education he received at Seton Hall. Committed to supporting his dream of advancing student success in the field he loved, she championed the creation of the endowed professorship. In recognition of her devotion and generosity, the university awarded her an honorary doctorate, the release said.

“Tom and Sylvia’s generosity will enrich the student experience and further strengthen the academic excellence for which Seton Hall has always been known,” said University President Monsignor Joseph Reilly. “By helping us to expand our educational offerings, this gift and others like it are allowing the entirety of the Seton Hall community from students to faculty to explore the totality of their God-given talents.”

The Tenczas’ legacy will empower future scientists to pursue discovery with purpose and graduate prepared to make meaningful contributions to society, the release said.

“The pride and gratitude that unifies our alumni transcends into our classrooms and our labs and brings extraordinary resources to our students. Tom, and by extension Sylvia, have created a legacy that touches all of us at Seton Hall, and the impact will last forever,” said Jon Paparsenos, vice president of university advancement.