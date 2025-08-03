Sharing ‘The Bread of Life’

The Brookdale Reformed Church is trying to make a difference in the church and on the street and the common denominator is food.

On the street, members of the congregation, for the last three years, have taken part in a Newark food and clothing drive initiated by their pastor, Susan Dorward. It is called “The Bread of Life” and according to one church member involved, the pastor got others to come along.

“All the Reformed Churches in this area, and that’s a lot, once a month go down to North Reformed Church on Broad Street,” Kevin Calhoun said, at the Brookdale Reformed Church before the service this past Sunday. “The churches take turns. We take down 90 sandwiches.”

Calhoun was there at the start, three years ago, when homeless people along Broad Street, needing a helping hand, did not know yet one was being extended to them.

“I would go down the streets and look in the parks and I’d find people sleeping in doorways, under trestles, but now they know to come down,” he said. “At first, you have to be careful. You don’t know if they’re hungry. You get a feel for this.”

Dorward said the purpose of The Bread of Life is to allow people to choose if they want to eat or not. And handing sandwiches to people on the street, out of safety concerns, is not permitted. A person has to come to the church to receive a package containing a sandwich, fruit, water and Bible verse.

“We started with about 25 sandwiches,” Calhoun continued. “We take things for granted. We wake up in our bed and can go to the kitchen and get a snack. This work is rewarding and people should be aware it’s still happening.”

Barbara Meyers, another Brookdale Reformed Church volunteer, collects and distributes clothing. She loves the work, she said, bringing people what they told her they needed and seeing their faces when it is received. Both she and Calhoun get to know the people by their first names.

“I get very involved,” Meyers said. “All the clothing is organized by size.”

One man wanted a coat and gloves and she asked him why in the summer? He said because he sleeps on the ground.

In the church, meals have been the focus of Sunday sermons since June 21 and will be until Sept. 21. Dorward got the idea while reading Revelations 3:20, which reads, “Here I am! I stand at the door and knock. If anyone hears my voice and opens the door, I will come in and eat with that person, and they with me.”

“That Scripture, Jesus is talking to the church,” Dorward said. “He will share with them what he wants them to do. We build our relationships by eating with him. It’s about getting to know people and sharing food. Anytime he ate with somebody, and there are many references in the Bible, he showed his love and the teaching of God’s way.”

Dorward said among the well-known Scriptures are when Jesus fed 4,000 and 5,000 people.

In Matthew 15:29-39, he is told by his disciples that there are only seven loaves of bread and a few small fish to feed a multitude. A miracle ensues:

“They all ate and were satisfied. Afterwards, the disciples picked up seven basketfuls of broken pieces that were left over. The number of those who ate were 4,000 men, besides women and children.”

In Mark 6:30-44, a similar miracle occurs, the difference being there are five bread loaves and three fish to feed 5,000 men. Twelve baskets of broken pieces of bread and fish remained.

After the service, lunch was provided. There are also typed invitations Dorward encourages everyone to offer to another person. In part, it reads: “You are cordially invited to come and eat with me & hear the lessons I give for a better & more enjoyable life. You may come just as you are. No RSVP needed. (Signed) Jesus”

“We’re trying to let people know they mean something and you’re welcomed here,” Dorward said. “That’s not true in all churches.”