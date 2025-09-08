Sheriff’s officers accused of stealing

Three Essex County Sheriff’s officers have been charged with stealing from an East Orange home where they were executing a search warrant.

“These charges reflect our unwavering commitment to transparency and accountability,” Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II said. “No one is above the law and when law enforcement officers betray the public trust, they will be held responsible. The people of Essex County deserve integrity from those who serve them.”

Stephens and Essex County Sheriff Amir Jones announced the arrests and said the officers were charged with theft following an investigation into the unauthorized removal of items during the execution of a narcotics search warrant.

The incident occurred on Jan. 10, 2023, at the apartment of Kirk Mansook, located at 470 Park Ave. in East Orange

At the time, Officers Jimmy Rodriguez, 39, of Kearny, Fabian Caicedo, 45 of East Rutherford, and Erik Udvarhely, 44, of Belleville, were assigned to the Sheriff’s Office Bureau of Narcotics.

During the search, Mansook was arrested on minor drug charges and later released. Upon returning home, he discovered several items were missing, including multiple boxes of high-end sneakers, and a designer belt, according to a press release from the prosecutor’s office.

Surveillance video revealed that Rodriguez and Caicedo removed the items, placed them in plastic bags, and loaded them in their work vehicle. Rodriguez and Udvarhely later transferred the items to their personal vehicles.

“We are deeply saddened by this incident and profoundly disappointed when officers fail to uphold the oath they were sworn to honor,” Jones said. “The Essex County Sheriff’s Office has fully cooperated with the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office throughout this matter. This conduct does not represent who we are, and it will not be tolerated. Anyone who violates the law will be held fully accountable.”

Rodriguez is accused of moving the items from the work vehicle and into his personal vehicle. He is charged with third-degree theft and fourth-degree falsifying or tampering with records.

Udvarhely is also accused of moving the items from the work vehicle into his personal vehicle and is charged with third-degree receiving stolen property.

Caicedo is accused of helping take the items out of the apartment and is charged with third-degree theft. All three officers have been suspended.

The public is encouraged to report any information related to criminal activity by contacting the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

All calls will remain confidential.