‘Smiles for Our Heroes’ offers low cost dental care to veterans

Zufall Health hosted a full-day event to offer no-cost dental care to veterans.

“Smiles for Our Heroes” was recently held at Zufall Health’s location in West Orange. The full-day event offered no-cost dental care and health resources for low-income military veterans in partnership with premier sponsor Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation.

Zufall Health is a nonprofit community health center headquartered in Dover. They serve more than 50,000 low-income and underserved patients throughout northern and central New Jersey.

No-cost dental services included exams, cleanings, fillings, x-rays, dentures, and extractions. There were also oral health screenings, health resources, nutrition education, and giveaways which were open to the public.

In addition to taking care of veterans inside the building where the event was held, there was also a van outside with two exam rooms to accommodate more veterans. There was also a mobile health clinic van that provided health screenings such as taking blood pressure.

Delta Dental of New Jersey Foundation has sponsored this event since 2017. While this event has historically been held at Zufall’s headquarters in Dover, this is the first year it took place at their West Orange location.

Music was provided by Denville String Band. Guests included Frances Palm, president and CEO of Zufall Health; U.S. Rep. LaMonica McIver; and West Orange Mayor Susan McCartney.

Charles Caines of East Orange is a Vietnam veteran with no dental insurance. His veteran support group gave him information about “Smiles for Our Heroes” and he decided to check into it.

While he was on military duty, he would receive x-rays every two to three years.

“I got scared,” he said. “I don’t want to be a victim of no teeth. Most of my peers have a full set of dentures.”

Caines said he hadn’t had a check-up for 40 years and hoped that none of his teeth would fall out.

At “Smiles for Our Heroes” he got a crown on a molar that was worn down to the root. “If it got down to the nerves it would have been serious,” he said. “No extractions are necessary. I feel gratified.”

Luis Segura of Jefferson Township is a veteran of the Gulf War. He said the Navy provided for his cleanings afterwards, but that was it. “I have pretty healthy teeth,” he said. “A lot of the insurances don’t have dental, even if you’re a veteran.”

Robert Burrows of Bridgewater received an upper denture. He was a lieutenant during the Korean War.

Though Burrows needed dental care, his daughter Pam Franchino said the VA had been phenomenal providing for her father.

“Chairlifts and ramps, hearing aids, glasses, and Ensure nutrition for his diet,” she said. “My dad took care of America. The VA responded with great gratitude.”

