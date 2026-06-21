Soccer fun is able to raise funds

June 21, 2026

Author's Other Posts

Kelly celebrates its 10th anniversary WO-Kelly Anniversary1-C

Kelly celebrates its 10th anniversary

June 2, 2026 128
Six West Orange HS baseball players, 1 softball player honored at college signing ceremony BASE-WO signings

Six West Orange HS baseball players, 1 softball player honored at college signing ceremony

May 27, 2026 115
WOHS hosts panel of attorneys WO-Law Panel1-C

WOHS hosts panel of attorneys

May 20, 2026 147
West Orange HS football alum Karriem hosts camp FOOT-WO Karriem1

West Orange HS football alum Karriem hosts camp

May 13, 2026 133

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LOCAL SPORTS

Bloomfield HS track and field athletes garner Super Essex Conference honors TRACK-BHS track honors 1

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June 17, 2026 13
Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship G-LAX-GR state final1 2

Glen Ridge HS girls lacrosse team wins state championship

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Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach G-SOCCER-BHScoachBernard 3

Joelle Bernhard excited to be new Bloomfield HS girls soccer head coach

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Glen Ridge’s Melissa Meyer keys Montclair Kimberley Academy softball squad to banner season SOFT-MKA Meyer 4

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