Soccer fun is able to raise funds

WEST ORANGE — Students affiliated with The Empathy, Equality, Entrepreneurship Mission (TEEEM) raised more than $8,500 through their West Orange High School Soccer World Cup tournament held on May 29.

Planning for this year’s tournament began several months ago, and on March 5, WOHS TEEEM members Rohaan Mehta, Joshua Montague, and Ilan Salama represented West Orange in a first-of-its-kind “Shark Tank” fundraising event created by TEEEM, pitching their idea to expand the tournament. They received $1,300 and were able to procure sponsorship for team shirts for the May 29 games.

But in addition to their Shark Tank victory, West Orange students took their passion to help to a new level. Ten WOHS Honors Four Spanish class students recently embarked on a life-changing Service and Cultural Immersion Experience trip to “El Altísimo” in Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic, from March 27 – April 1 as part of a six-day trip.

Accompanied by their teacher, Carlos Perez, and TEEEM’s Director of Social Impact, Ted Opderbeck, the group spent three intensive days turning hope into a home. The experience also included opportunities to explore the country’s culture, history, and natural beauty.

On May 29, a sunny day greeted the participants and attendees as they entered Lincoln Field. A fun afternoon of giveaways, entertainment, and soccer followed, including a parade featuring all participating teams, vocal performances by Alysse Gomez, Ashley Mazariegos Barrera, Alex Cureton, and Bernard Horne; and performing musicians Jake Rea (guitar), Marcus Luciano (drummer), Daniel García (bass), and Toby Raabe (keyboards).

Following some highly competitive rounds, Team Colombia took the trophy for the second year in a row.

“The event really helped students look beyond their own community and see how they can make a real difference in the world, represent different countries with pride, share parts of their identities, and learn from each other in such an inclusive and positive space,” said WOHS TEEEM advisor Rochell Alves. “You could also see how naturally language came into play, whether through conversations or just the overall energy of the event, reinforcing why multilingualism matters beyond the classroom. Overall, it felt like one of those experiences that truly brought people together while building empathy, cultural awareness, and a genuine sense of global responsibility.”

Co-advisor Carlos Perez said that he was incredibly grateful to have worked alongside so many wonderful people, especially students, and to have made lasting memories at the soccer event. “Knowing that our efforts will provide emergency housing for a family in Ecuador, Guatemala, or the Dominican Republic makes every ounce of hard work completely worth it,” Perez said. “The overwhelming support from parents, players, sponsors, the TEEEM organization, and the entire West Orange community truly made me feel part of a bigger mission. Managing the logistics over the past two months, from signing up teams and organizing referees to coordinating a halftime band and selecting team ambassadors and “Reinas” to represent each country, was exhausting but beautifully rewarding.”

The money raised by TEEEM will be used with TECHO, a non-profit that like TEEEM works to assist developing countries with basic needs, including emergency housing.

About the Author Cynthia Cumming Author View All Posts

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