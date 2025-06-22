SOMA Action’s Day of Action Attracts Nearly 1400

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It was a rainy, dreary day, but Flood’s Hill in Meadowland Park in South Orange was filled with close to 1,400 people.

SOMA Action, which organized the local rally, said it was reclaiming the flag on behalf of all that it represents to our diverse nation in celebration of Juneteenth, Pride, due process and immigrants’ rights. They called this year’s Flag Day their day of action with the motto “Reclaim Our Flag Day: No Kings!”

In SOMA Action’s press release, they called the event: “A national day of action, mass mobilization, and defiance in responses to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration.”

“No Kings Day” protests took place nationwide. SOMA’s family-friendly, peaceful rally included live music, flag-making, a poetry competition, and patriotic art projects. Everyone was carrying umbrellas and trying to stay dry under tents.

“I’m excited to see so many people here in the rain, especially the kids,” said Julianna Garreffa of South Orange.

Erika Malinoski, co-president of SOMA Action, was pleased with the turnout.

“We are showing an enormous turn-out of ordinary Americans peacefully demonstrating,” Malinoski said. “We have a land without kings for 250 years and we’re going to stand by it. Trump is trying to stir violence.”

According to Malinoski, pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up a separate rally facing traffic that was not coordinated with SOMA Action.

“Our safety marshals successfully de-escalated one minor conflict between them and a passerby,” Malinoski said. “We’re very proud of our volunteers who stepped up to help things run smoothly and show that ordinary people can keep each other safe. This is what democracy looks like. Like 99.5 percent of anti-Trump protests around the country, our people remained calm and peaceful and unintimidated. That’s an A+ on any grade scale for nonviolence and de-escalation. Trump has an F. We’re focused on a positive vision of America.”

Phil Kirsch, of Millburn believes events such as this are super important.

“We have to push back on what the government is doing,” Kirsch said. “We are all immigrants.”

His wife Carol said, “I feel it’s my patriotic duty to be here.”

Kirsch added, “We’re here for our grandchildren.”

Natalie Crandall, of Maplewood, and a member of SOMA Action, organized the art table. She feels the event was important to stand up for peace and the rights for all immigrants and to bring the community together.

Tara Mallon, also a member of SOMA Action, was there to support Juneteenth and reclaim the American flag.

Carol Cornicelli, of Maplewood, said, “We need to do as much as possible to stop this government from taking over and being a fascist regimen.”