SOMA Fox Running Club hosts one mile races for adults, kids

The SOMA Fox Running Club held a one mile race on Saturday, Feb. 1. The race began and ended near the gazebo on Springfield Avenue on Tuscan Road near Maplecrest Park. More than 100 people participated.

The winner was Matthew Lawder, of South Orange, who ran the mile in 5 minutes and 2 seconds. He was followed by Joel Vincent, of Maplewood, at 5 minutes, 14 seconds and Dan Duett of Brooklyn, N.Y., also at 5 minutes, 14 seconds. Kate Babcock, of Maplewood, was the first female finisher at 5 minutes, 42 seconds. Izzy Gladstone, also of Maplewood, came in second at 5 minutes, 43 seconds, and Davianne Harris was third at 5 minutes, 55 seconds.

In addition to the race for adults, there were also races for kids.