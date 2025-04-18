SOPD chief to retire on April 30

SOUTH ORANGE — Police Chief Ernesto Morillo has announced he will be retiring at the end of the month.

“Ernesto’s retirement is truly bittersweet,” said Mayor Sheena Collum. “I will miss him deeply – not just as our police chief but as a guiding light in this community. He was everything I could have hoped for in a leader: a mentor, a role model, someone who led with integrity, compassion and unwavering dedication.”

Morillo, who has been chief for three years, has been with the department for 29 years. He began his law enforcement career as a corrections officer in Essex County in 1996. He joined the South Orange Police Department in 2005 as an officer, and became a detective in the Criminal Investigations Unit in 2013. In 2016, Morillo was promoted to sergeant before being made a lieutenant and shift commander in 2019.

In March of 2022, Morillo was named police chief after a search that lasted more than a year. He is the first Afro-Latino chief in the history of the South Orange Police Department.

Morillo is married with three children and is a long time Essex County resident. He is the son of Elena and Ernesto Morillo who immigrated from the Dominican Republic and is the youngest of five children. He is a member of Samson 66 Masonic Lodge P.H.A. and is a life member of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity.

Morillo has been involved locally, particularly working with youth and families. He was an instructor at the Junior Police Academy and championed the village’s Community Care and Justice initiative led by Trustee Donna Coallier.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to my entire Command Staff and especially to Deputy Chief Stephen Dolinac and Captain Adrian Acevedo and Sergeant Nick Lonero,” Morillo wrote in his resignation letter. “These three men are not only my teammates in leadership, but have been close friends for over 20 years.”

Collum intends to recommend at the next village council meeting that Dolinac be named acting chief as the process of selecting a new chief begins.

Morillo also thanked the mayor, members of the village board of trustees, the lieutenants, sergeants, support staff and department heads throughout the municipal government.

“You are the very best that Law Enforcement has to offer,” Morillo wrote to members of the department. “You hear every cry and respond with bravery and honor and a sense of responsibility to serve everyone that lives, works and visits this beautiful community. I leave you with an incredible sense of pride and thank you for executing every order.”

Collum said that Morillo will not be forgotten in South Orange.

“He poured his heart into South Orange, always putting our community and their safety first and making everyone feel seen and heard,” Collum said. “Ernesto has left a lasting mark on this town. I’m incredibly grateful for his friendship and while it’s hard to see him go, I’m excited to see where his journey takes him next.”