Spend summer with lower interest rates and less fees.

Credit Card advice from Nutley’s Credit Union.

Whether you’re planning a vacation or staycation this summer, the Credit Card you use can make a difference in how much you spend over time.

Rates for purchases on some cards tend to be lower than cash advances and balance transfers, which also may cost a fee.

We recommend checking your statements to be aware of the rate differences for each card, especially retail store cards, which are usually 29% or higher.

A new Proponent Visa or Signature Card can help you get away from high rates and fees.

00% APR* on purchases for 12 months

Rates stay lower than most other cards

No late payment rate penalties – Other card rates would likely soar if late

Advance cash or transfer balances for a low rate without a fee

Earn points for every dollar you spend, plus extra at select Nutley businesses, redeemable for gift cards and travel.

Proponent Federal Credit Union has been a trusted financial partner in Nutley, NJ, for over 50 years. As a not-for-profit, member-owned institution, Proponent is dedicated to helping its members achieve their financial goals through personalized service, competitive products, and reinvestment in member benefits. For more information, visit profcu.org.

*APR = Annual Percentage Rate. The 0.00% offer rate for purchases applies to Members who do not already have a Visa Credit Card with Proponent The introductory APR for purchases will apply to transactions posted to your account during the first 12 months following the opening of your credit card account. Advance amounts must be less than your available revolving credit limit. Minimum monthly payments still apply. Payments are applied first to interest then to any purchase balance, cash advance or balance transfer at the regular rate, then any excess will go to the promotional balance. When the promotional period ends, APR will adjust to the fully indexed interest rate in effect at that time. APR and credit limit may vary due to an individual’s credit worthiness. Promotion length is at the discretion of the Credit Union and subject to change. This offer cannot be combined with any other Proponent offer and/or service. Offer expires 07/31/2025.