St. Peter’s School opens for the year in Belleville

The school year began with a flurry of activity at St. Peter School. Students attended a Jubilee Mass at the Cathedral-Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, along with their pastor, the Rev. Ivan Sciberras, School Principal Phyllis Sisco and a number of parents. Eighth-graders attended the opening day assembly with their home room teacher, Raymond Matulac. An opening day Mass was followed by a breakfast honoring grandparents of students, given that Grandparents Day was being celebrated that weekend. Students from the older grades were invited to the 9/11 Memorial, and led the gathering in singing “God Bless America.”

