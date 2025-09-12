Students head back to school

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

IRVINGTON — It was back to school day for students in the township on Wednesday, Sept. 3.

The roughly 7,800 students in the district made their back into class where about 550 teachers were waiting to help. Among the schools filling up with children was the Florence Avenue Elementary School, which serves more than 700 young scholars from kindergarten through 5th grade.

Principal Frantz Meronvil, in a note to parents, said the school will aim to advance its continuous improvement plan, with two key priorities guiding efforts:

• Enhancing literacy skills, giving scholars the tools they need to become confident, lifelong readers and writers.

• Fostering a positive school climate, where respect, responsibility, and collaboration are lived out daily by students and staff alike.

“Our approach is always student-centered,” Meronvil wrote. “We encourage our scholars to become self-directed learners who take ownership of their education and believe in their ability to grow and excel. With steady progress in closing the achievement gap, FAS remains deeply committed to equity, excellence, and opportunity for all.”

The Florence Avenue Elementary School will be celebrating diversity during the year through events such as Hispanic Heritage Month and Haitian Flag Day, which honor and explore the unique histories and contributions of these vibrant cultures, Meronvil wrote.

“We are also thrilled to host our annual FAS Multicultural Celebration—a school-wide event that brings together families, students, and staff to showcase the many countries and traditions represented in our school, including through traditional clothing, music, food, dance, and storytelling,” Meronvil wrote. “These celebrations foster joy, pride, and unity, while teaching our scholars to appreciate the beauty and strength of a multicultural world.”

School trips are planned throughout the year as well to help students connect academic learning to the real world.

“We look forward to a year filled with discovery, growth, and memorable moments,” Meronvil wrote.