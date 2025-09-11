Students in Orange schools get connected devices and a hook up

ORANGE — Orange Public Schools expanded its partnership with Verizon Innovative Learning, which addresses barriers to digital inclusion, and held a kickoff event at Cleveland Street School during which students received their own devices.

In partnership with Digital Promise, the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools program works side-by-side with schools and districts to provide students with internet-connected devices and to enhance how teachers use technology in the classroom, with an ultimate goal of sustainable digital access throughout the school district, according to a press release from Verizon. Being part of the program keeps students connected, helping to facilitate learning wherever it’s taking place, the release said.

In addition to reliable access for every student and teacher, Verizon Innovative Learning Schools also equips each school with a technology coach and provides professional development support for teachers to effectively integrate technology into the classroom, the release said.

Teachers in the program have reported that the initiative allows for more individualized instruction, helps them explore new ways of teaching, and elevates student engagement, the release said.

Cleveland Street School and Rosa Parks Community School are among 34 schools joining Verizon Innovative Learning Schools for the 2025-26 school year, bringing the program’s impact to 660 schools nationwide, including three other Orange Public Schools that were part of a previous cohort.

A total of 689 devices with data plans will be provided to these Orange Public Schools as part of the program. The market value of Verizon Innovative Learning’s investment is on average over $2.3 million per school, the release said.

“We are thrilled to announce that Rosa Parks Community School and Cleveland Street School have been selected to join Cohort 12 of the Verizon Innovative Learning Schools initiative for the 2025–2026 school year,” said Superintendent Dr. Gerald Fitzhugh II. “This partnership represents a transformative opportunity to enhance digital equity and empower our students with the technology, skills, and confidence they need to thrive in a rapidly evolving world. We are grateful to Verizon and Digital Promise for their commitment to educational innovation and equity, and we look forward to the positive impact this initiative will have on our students, educators, and the broader Orange community.”

“At Verizon, we all know how critical access to technology and skills development is in today’s digital world,” said Mario Acosta-Velez, Region Senior Director, Verizon Local Engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility.

“We are proud to bring Verizon Innovative Learning Schools to these additional Orange Public Schools and enable students to develop the skills, knowledge, and capabilities to be successful and become the next generation of STEM leaders.”