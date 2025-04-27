Students learn about ‘Mo’s Big Shot’

WEST ORANGE — Redwood Elementary School hosted an author visit on April 10 as part of the district’s Families and Schools Together Work for Children initiative.

The event was spearheaded by FAST Coordinator Kim Fields Murphy, the West Orange Education Association and the New Jersey Education Association.

“The FAST program works to encourage families to be involved in their children’s education, to enhance their academic progress, and to feel welcome in public schools,” said Fields Murphy. “FAST is a coalition of education advocates, community groups, and schools working together to foster family involvement.”

Children’s Book Author Stacia Hobdy read her first-ever publication, “Mo’s Big Shot” to a rapt audience of children and parents. Following the reading, Hobdy took questions from the audience and signed copies of her book.

“Mo’s Big Shot” tells the story of Mo, who is interested in many different things. Hobdy takes the reader through Mo’s journey to discovering her passion for the game of basketball. The book is geared towards children ages 3-8 and touches on the principles of self-esteem, confidence, empowerment, and perseverance while emphasizing positive family values.

The story is loosely based on Hobdy’s own daughter Mo, who developed her own love for basketball like the rest of the Hobdy family. In describing why she wrote a children’s book, Hobdy noted that she wanted to “give inspiration to children and encourage them to be open to finding things they love to do.”

The audience asked her about the process of coming up with an idea to getting her book published.

“It’s a long journey to getting a book published: a conditional manuscript in sections, finding an illustrator, copyrighting the book, and deciding on the age group you will write for, and how the age group will process what you say,” she said.

Hobdy is no stranger to writing. Although this is her first published children’s book, she is a jazz vocalist, songwriter, and vocal coach.

“It means so much for everyone to come out and support me,” she said. “It is so important to equip children for the world and continue to develop their love of reading.”

“In addition to Redwood, Ms. Hobdy has been to St. Cloud (families from Mt. Pleasant, St. Cloud and the Preschool were invited),” Fields Murphy remarked.

“At Redwood, families from Washington, Kelly, and Preschool were also invited. The third event will take place on May 15 at Hazel, with Gregory and Preschool families invited,” she said.

On May 29, a different author will visit Roosevelt Middle School. All events are 6 to 8 p.m.

“The events allowed West Orange staff and faculty to interact with members of the community and school families and support literacy and family book sharing,” Fields Murphy said.