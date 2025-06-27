The CHS Class of 2025 graduates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

By Eshaya Draper

Special to the News-Record

There was a strong feeling of excitement for new beginnings in the air as Columbia High School’s Class of 2025 celebrated the next chapter of life for over 500 graduates and their families at the Essex County Codey Arena in the South Mountain Reservation on Wednesday, June 18.

The ceremony began with a performance of “Pomp and Circumstance” by the Columbia High School Band, directed by Todd Van Beveren. The Excelsior Singers and Canens Vocem, conducted by Nicholas Diaz, followed with thoughtful renditions of “The Star-Spangled Banner” and “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

Administrators and student leaders joined Principal Frank Sanchez in highlighting memorable moments from the school year, ranging from light-hearted stories to thoughtful reflections on growth and perseverance.

Student Council President Isabelle Livingstone spoke about the curiosity and wonder we experience as children, and how that same spirit can carry us into the future. Her words encouraged graduates to face what comes next with openness and courage, drawing strength from all they’ve learned.

Class of 2025 President Audrey Noguera offered a heartfelt message about saying goodbye, comparing it to trees in winter letting go of their leaves in order to grow again. Her reflection captured the meaningful, sometimes unpredictable nature of high school, full of quirky traditions and lasting lessons.

Among the evening’s acknowledgments was the recognition of Columbia’s top academic performers. Theodore Abbate was named Valedictorian, and Bryant Yang was recognized as Salutatorian. Both students received their honors during the ceremony, a nod to their academic dedication and steady presence throughout their years at Columbia High School.

Superintendent Jason Bing added humor and warmth with a speech forged around ’80s mixtape references, offering graduates three simple takeaways: love yourself, stay present, and do not give up.

The evening’s tone balanced joy with appreciation. Board of Education President Nubia DuVall Wilson shared her own story of post-graduation twists and

growth, reminding students that life’s path is rarely straight, and that curiosity and kindness go a long way.

Her message reflected the resilience students showed throughout the year, from adapting to shifting schedules to balancing academics, activities, and friendships. These everyday challenges helped shape a class that’s ready for whatever comes next.

One of the most touching moments came from Reese Wolfinger’s short film documentary, 2enior5, which captured candid, everyday memories of their graduates’ high school years.