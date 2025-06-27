The WOHS Class of 2025 graduates

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

WEST ORANGE – The 530 members of the West Orange High School Class of 2025 graduated June 19, in a ceremony held at Codey Arena.

Graduation began with the processional of students as the Junior Honor Guard stood by and “Pomp and Circumstance” was performed by the Graduation Band.

Sisters Lucia, Sofia, and Ana Pereira sang the national anthem and Principal Oscar Guerrero welcomed students, faculty members, and families to Codey Arena.

“To the Class of 2025, as I look out at you, I see a group of individuals who have not only excelled academically, but have also demonstrated resilience, creativity, and commitment to making a difference in our community,” Guerrero said. “Each one of you has a unique story, a unique journey that has led you to this moment, and for that, you should be immensely proud.”

The Graduation Honors Chamber Choir, under the direction of John Hellyer, revived the West Orange High School Alma Mater and performed an emotional version of “Make Them Hear You,” from Ragtime.

Salutatorian Adarsh Jacob and Valedictorian Andrew Chang then stepped to the podium to deliver their addresses.

“So, some of you will go on to win championships and dominate the world,” Jacob said. “Others will revolutionize their academic fields. Some will become stars and the faces of industries. The point of this has always been that I don’t know what exactly you are made of, only that we all come from this same template. You now have the opportunity to go out and shine.”

Valedictorian Andrew Chan spoke about time.

“The past and its experiences are what build us,” Chan said. “Our class has been through a lot: a snowstorm of epic proportions, a global pandemic forcing us to be online, and social movements that will define our generation. How did we respond to those moments? Do you remember the choices that you made? We’ve all made both good and bad ones. What about regrets? If you have none, that’s great! Keep it up. If you have them, that’s OK, there’s still a lot of life left to live without any. I’m sure many of you may feel uncomfortable reflecting on your past (as I do), but remember that your past doesn’t define you, including your shortcomings and your victories. Don’t dwell on it, or you may miss the present.”

Retiring Supervisor of Fine Arts Lou Quagliato conducted the Graduation Band in “Procession of the Nobles,” by Nikoli Rimsey-Korsakov. Board of Education President Brian Rock addressed students in a touching tribute.

“Each generation comes of age in a world that is unlike the one into which it was born,” Rock said. “And by the time that generation reaches retirement, the world will have changed many times over again. The world today has changed from when you and the iPhone were born in 2007. And whether it’s artificial intelligence today or some new innovation 20 years from now, the world will continue to change. So don’t fear it. Adapt and find your place in it.

Superintendent Hayden Moore certified students as graduates as they moved their tassels from right to left.

Faculty and Board of Education members then awarded diplomas to the students, who left the arena to the strains of “The Valley Forge March,” under the direction of Josh Zimmer. They then quickly changed and boarded buses for their Project Graduation celebration at FunPlex.