Three from Troop 5 in Maplewood earn honors as Eagle Scouts

MAPLEWOOD — Three Scouts from Maplewood’s Troop 5 have earned the prestigious Eagle Scout Award, the highest rank in Scouting America (formerly Boy Scouts of America), symbolizing exceptional character, leadership, and service to their community.

The Scouts were honored during an Eagle Scout Court of Honor ceremony held on Saturday, May 24, at Morrow Memorial United Methodist Church, surrounded by family, friends, and community leaders.

Only about 5% of scouts nationally earn the Eagle Scout Award.

To achieve the Eagle Award, each Scout must advance through the ranks of Scout, Tenderfoot, Second Class, First Class, Star and Life, earn a minimum of 21 merit badges in areas like outdoor skills, citizenship and life skills, and plan and lead a project that benefits their local community.

The Scouts who received the Eagle Award and their projects are as follows:

Keegan Bohlman of Maplewood, a junior at St. Peter’s Prep, worked with Tuscan Elementary School in 2024 to renovate an outdoor amphitheater called the Tuscan Dell by repairing and improving the main path and stairs with gravel, cleaning out and replanting a decorative bed and replacing a worn sign with a newly made one. He attended Tuscan and wanted to help make sure the dell could continue to be enjoyed by future students for educational and theater programs.

Christopher Ferrell of Livingston, a senior at Livingston High School, worked with the 102nd Cavalry Regiment Association in 2024 to clean, de-rust and repaint the M60 battle tank on display in front of the West Orange Armory as well as make some improvements to beautify the site and signage. He chose this project to honor those who have served in the unit since its 1890 founding including his father.

Aidan Michael Sheridan of Maplewood, a freshman at American University, worked with the Meadowland Park Conservancy in 2023 to beautify the area around the South Orange Veterans Memorial Rock near South Orange Middle School including replacing worn asphalt around the memorial with a six foot circle of paving stones which brings a focus to the memorial. This project was the first step of a larger MPC project to make the space into a Gold Star Garden and Amphitheater.

Each Scout was presented with the Eagle Award medal, a wooden keepsake box to store their Boy Scout merit badges and memorabilia from the Maplewood Rotary Club, letters of congratulations from Sen. Cory Booker and Congresswoman Mikie Sherrill (NJ-11) and proclamations from Maplewood Mayor Nancy Adams and South Orange Mayor Sheena Collum. Scouts were also presented with walking sticks from the local Lenape Trail Scouting District, which supports Troops in Essex County.