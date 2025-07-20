Tournament raises money, empathy

WEST ORANGE — West Orange High School students raised $1,500 for The Empathy Equality Entrepreneurship Mission (TEEEM) in a “World Cup” soccer tournament held June 2.

TEEEM partners schools with underserved communities worldwide, to equip the next generation with the skills and mindset to drive meaningful change – one project at a time.

The Latin Culture Club chose to work with TECHO (“Roof” in Spanish) in Ecuador to help provide emergency housing to communities where families don’t have proper homes, potable water, sewage, or electricity access.

TECHO’s mission is to change that reality, working to create system-changing solutions to end poverty and shape a future we all want to live in. TEEEM affords students the opportunity to develop, submit, and earn grants that enable them to conduct school- and community-wide events.

The preparation process for these events teaches students real-world entrepreneurial skills, including vision development, budgeting and financial management, profit potential, event planning and logistics, marketing, and success metrics.

The outcomes of their efforts – financial or otherwise – will benefit TECHO in Ecuador. Through this partnership, students will have opportunities for humanitarian travel and connect with the West Orange community to raise awareness of global issues.

“Organized by the Latin Culture Club and TEEEM committee members, this event was a true celebration of teamwork, school spirit, and global awareness,” Latin Culture Club advisor Rochell Alves said.

Twelve teams of eight took to Lincoln Field in a WOHS version of the “World Cup.” After a day of games, Team Colombia (Marcus Williams, Maddox Brufau-LaPenta, Tafsir Diop, Justin Bermeo, Julian Gomez, Sebastian Jo, Aidan Ackermann, and Damian Aviles) claimed the championship title.

In addition to Alves, LCC co-advisor Carlos Perez and student volunteers worked to make the event successful.

“I’m also proud to share that, thanks to the generosity of our community and the hard work of the West Orange TEEEM, we have raised over $1,500 for TECHO since April 2025. These funds will help provide much-needed housing solutions for underserved communities in Ecuador—proof that our efforts on and off the field can have a real, positive impact,” said Alves.

“We are thankful to everyone who played, volunteered, donated, or cheered from the sidelines. Their contributions made this event truly memorable. Together, we demonstrated the strength of a culturally responsive community and the spirit of global citizenship, showing how compassion and unity can bring people from all backgrounds together.”