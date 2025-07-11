Two teens finish in top spots at annual Fourth of July Run Through Maplewood 5K

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

About 300 people participated in the annual Fourth of July Run Through Maplewood 5K race on Friday, July 4. The race was won by 16-year-old Abraham Hoffmann, of Maplewood in a time of 17 minutes and 14 seconds. He was followed by James Murphy, 51, of Memphis, at 17 minutes, 16 seconds and another 16-year-old Julius Marshall of South Orange at 17 minutes, 32 seconds. The top female finisher was Elizabeth Wakeling, of Maplewood, who finished in 18 minutes and 38 seconds. Kate Babcock, of Maplewood, finished second at 19 minutes and 21 seconds and Sophia van Roon of Millburn, who finished the race in 20 minutes and 32 seconds. Proceeds from the race benefit the Columbia High School Track and Field and Cross Country teams.