UNICO honors Columbus essay winners

Bloomfield UNICO, the Italian service organization, commemorated Columbus Day, Monday, Oct. 13.

Rain put the observance into the civic center instead of its usual place, across the street, on The Green, at the monument of the 15th-century explorer. But the arrangement was convenient because the event was held in the room where the traditional pancake breakfast is served to children, winners of a Columbus Day essay contest, and their families.

There were 13 winners in all. For the 29th year, Paul Alongi, a past UNICO president, was the master of ceremony. He noted that the Columbus monument, erected by UNICO and dedicated to the township, has also been around 29 years.

Alongi addressed the gathering. He has used this address, in recent years, to defend the celebration of the holiday against criticism that it should recognize the indigenous people of the “New World” and not someone whose discovery opened the door to white exploitation of indigenous people.

“I was reading about Columbus last night,” Alongi began. “He set out for the New World Aug. 3, 1492. Aug. 3 is my birthday. And he landed Oct. 12. It was something that changed the whole world. He doesn’t get credit for that. The New World wasn’t civilized. The discovery brought culture into this part of the world. He doesn’t get credit for that. He gets disparaged. He was an explorer. We don’t honor the man on Oct. 12. We honor the discovery.”

First-, second- and third-place essay winners received $100, $75 and $50, respectively. Their school’s media department received the same amounts. All winners, including the honorable mentions, were given certificates. Not all schools participated.

The essay was for fourth grade students. The winners and their schools were: First Place, Mia Riley Hucks, Demarest; Second Place, Jasmine Cao, Demarest; Third Place, Sophia Victoria Ramsammy, Carteret.

Honorable Mentions: Fariba Kazi, Brookdale; Jaxon Tucker, Brookdale; Amelia Iaquinta-Elias, Carteret; Amelia Kraus, Demarest; Dahlia Salazar, Demarest; Elise Wuyta, Demarest; Camila Cajamarca, Carteret; Quinn Hannah Manfra, Demarest; Saniah Noel, Carteret; Elizabeth Aquino Salazar, Carteret.

