Vietnam veterans honored by township

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

It’s been 50 years since the Vietnam War ended, but its veterans are not forgotten in West Orange.

A ceremony in front of Town Hall paid tribute to the often-overlooked courage, sacrifice, and legacy of Vietnam veterans, including six West Orange residents who died in that war.

Retired Air Force Major Joseph Marchesini welcomed attendees, followed by a moment of silence.

Posting of the colors was done by the West Orange High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps Cadets Color Guard. They were followed by Kim Ameli, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 376 commander, leading the Pledge of Allegiance.

Marine Corps Cpl. Harvey Lott sang “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Pastor Douglas Adams of Joy Church of God, a petty officer first class in the Navy, gave an invocation, concluding with, “Help us to align with heart for everyone.”

Mayor Susan McCartney said, “We gather as a community to remember brave men and women who served our country. It is a sacred day etched deeply in the

soul of our nation. All gave some and some gave all. There are still those today who are willing to raise their hand and serve.”

Township Historian Joseph Fagan said, “In West Orange, our Memorial Day observance is never routine. Each year we seek to frame this day within a meaningful theme or anniversary that helps us reflect more deeply. While each year may bring a different focus, let me be clear; no theme, no anniversary, no symbol can ever overshadow the memory of all our fallen veterans who served. The treatment of returning Vietnam veterans remains as one of the most shameful chapters in American history. As the anti-war movement on the home front grew increasingly intense with indifference, anger, and even hostility, Vietnam veterans returned home to fight a different war. They did not come back to parades and celebrations, but to protests and hostility…”

Continuing, he said, “The free world will simply never know the selfless devotion made by our greatest heroes. All wars are different. All wars are the same. There are no noble wars, just noble warriors. Welcome home soldiers.”

Following Fagan’s remarks, West Orange veterans participated in a wreath-laying tribute to honor the 58,318 U.S. service members who died during the war, including their fellow West Orange natives whose names are inscribed on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington D.C.

Afterwards, Lynette Sheard sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing.”

“Taps” was performed by West Orange High School student Alex Henriquez.

Rabbi Mendy Kasowitz of Chabad West Orange gave the benediction. Following prayer, he said, “We gather today to honor the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice. Bless our men and women in arms and bless America.

The service ended with Lynette Sheard singing “God Bless America.”

Following the outdoor tribute, guests were invited inside Town Hall for a screening of a 12-minute film created in 2017 by Joseph Fagan. The video featured the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall’s visit to West Orange High School. It included interviews with combat veterans who reflected on their personal experiences.

The film began showing Vietnam War footage and photos of protestors while “Gimme Shelter” by The Rolling Stones played. Vietnam Vets interviewed were Kevin Barry, Joe Brennan, Elmer McBurrows, and Victor DeLuca.

In the film, Fagan asked the veterans what it was like when they first came home.

Brennan said, “Nobody came up to you and said, ‘Thank you for your service.’ You just blended back into society. Not that we were looking for a parade or a pat on the back. Just ‘Thank you for your service.’”

McBurrows said that at one time he felt bitter, but not now. “Give us the honor we deserve,” he said.

DeLuca said, “I was shamed, told I was a murder, baby killer. I was spit on. I didn’t do anything wrong. I did what I was told.”

After the short film, Fagan concluded saying, “When you see a veteran from any war, look them in the eye and thank them.”