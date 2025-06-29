‘Walk in the Park’ tour uncovers history of Nutley

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The Nutley Historical Society held their annual “Walk in the Park” recently, leading a discussion about the township’s past and what led to its present.

The tour, held over the Memorial Day weekend, was headed by Nutley Museum director and tour guide, John Simko, who was assisted by his wife Patti Harris and Domenick Tibaldo, president of the Nutley Historic Society and Museum.

The tour began in Memorial Park at the World War I monument near the train trestle. The tour then traveled along the Third River, also known as Yantacaw River, and Simko shared its role in Nutley’s history as a source for early industry, an inspiration for world-renowned artists, a symbol of civic pride, an important boundary marker, and a fitting memorial to Nutley war veterans. There were 427 men from Nutley who served in WWI.

A bronze memorial at the Chestnut Street entrance lists the names of the 17 men who gave their lives in WWI. The names included Raymond Blum, who was the son of Mayor Abam Blum, who was mayor from 1912-1916; Stephen Higginson Dorr Jr., whose father was a lawyer; and William Harrison who died of pneumonia.

Simko spoke about the role of the river in industry.

“Nutley supplied a lot of sandstone, one of the early industries,” he said.

Grist mills and cotton mills were also part of Nutley’s history.

The Enclosure Historic District features buildings that were built in 1812 on Calico Lane, one of which Simko referred to as “The most beautiful home in Nutley.”

Throughout the park, tributes to veterans were recently put up on light posts, with their names and photographs.

Simko spoke of nineteenth century land developer James Hays, who was instrumental in bringing artists to Nutley.

Painter Frank Fowler was one of the notables who lived in Nutley. Some of his paintings are in the Nutley Museum. Arthur Hoeber was another beloved artist in town, best known for his writing on art-related subjects. Albert Sterner was known for illustrations and etchings of WWII. He also drew a portrait of Nutley painter Frederick Dana Marsh.

Michael Lenson was a Russian immigrant who came to New Jersey. He brought a home in Nutley in 1941. Who Was Who in American Art called him “New Jersey’s most important muralist.”

Nutley artist Gary T. Erbe is an oil painter still alive today.

The “Vreeland Homestead” building was referred to as “the oldest building in town” by Simko. “A magnificent house—a prominent spot in town,” he said.

The historic stone house located at 216 Chestnut St. dates back to before the American Revolution. Simko explained that it was built by a Dutch family, the VanGiesons. They were a touring family and gave up the property in 1783. It was purchased by John Vreeland.

The Woman’s Club of Nutley used the house from 1912 to 2012, when they decided to no longer keep the organization going.

Currently the home needs a lot of work. Simko said,

“The caretaker passed away and it’s undergoing repairs,” Simko said. “Raccoons did damage. It’s closed right now.”

The Nutley Public Library is what Simko called “the epitome of what you want your library to be.” It opened in 1914 and Simko said it was “beautifully built out of brick.” In 1930 there was an expansion along the back. The glass wing was expanded in the 1980s. “It’s fantastic,” said Simko.

According to Simko, the stairs leading to the library’s entrance are a symbol of higher learning.

The 90-minute tour ended inside Nutley’s first brick schoolhouse, now the Nutley Historical Society and Museum, which is open to the public.

To learn more about the Nutley Historical Society and Museum, visit: https://www.nutleyhistoricalsociety.org