New Jersey American Water will replace 1,490 feet of aging cast iron water main in Irvington starting this month.

The company will upgrade water lines, which were installed in the 1930s, with new 8-inch ductile iron main along the following streets:

• West Avon Avenue, from Brookside Avenue to Myrtle Avenue;

• West Stratford Place, from Augusta Street to Ball Street;

• Hopkins Place, from 21st Street to Ellis Avenue.

The project also includes installing fire hydrants and utility-owned service lines along the pipeline route. Additionally, New Jersey American Water will replace any customer-owned service line that has been identified as lead or galvanized as part of a statewide initiative to remove all lead and galvanized service lines by 2031.

This $1 million investment will continue to advance water service reliability and increase water flows for household consumption and fire protection in this community, according to a press release from New Jersey American Water, which said that this improvement is part of a multimillion-dollar initiative to accelerate the renewal of water infrastructure that has reached the end of its useful life in more than 100 communities across the state.

New Jersey American Water’s local contractor, Montana Construction, will begin in late September and expects to complete the work by the end of October. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Work outside of these hours is not expected unless required to maintain the project schedule.

Final street restorations will take place by the end of fall.

Project timelines are subject to change due to a variety of factors including weather and availability of supplies, the release said.

New Jersey American Water encourages customers to take a few moments to update their contact information and preferences in their MyWater account. Customers must opt-in for general alerts to receive local main replacement and other non-emergency notifications via phone call, text or email.

Individuals who are not New Jersey American Water account holders but would like to receive alerts and notifications from the company can also sign up by visiting awcodered.com or by texting WATER to 99411.

For the public’s and workers’ safety, traffic restrictions and/or alternating traffic patterns are likely to occur during work hours. All emergency vehicles and local traffic will be allowed access during construction.

