West Orange celebrates 10 years of love and unity

Music Village recently marked its 10th Love + Unity Fest.

It was celebrated at Washington Elementary School recently with a Community Art Day, which brought out more than 200 people. Attendees created beautiful art around the theme of Love + Unity with chalk, paint, and arts and crafts. There was also music, a bouncy house, and dancing.

The event featured established West Orange visual artists Kevin Brooks, Booey McBooerson, Mansa Musa, and Roosevelt Middle School student artist Kiarra Barnett.

Award winning author Nadia Khan and West Orange’s own Karen and Byron Gree, creators of the Young Nobles Book series were also on hand with books that reflect diversity through their characters and themes.

“We just want to continue our mission bringing people together,” Love + Unity Fest founder Carl Brister said. “There’s so much division. This message is as important today as when we began the Love + Unity Fest 10 years ago. We want to impact youth so they can continue with the message.”

His wife Beverly said, “We enjoy doing stuff for the community, bringing people together.”

Their 16-year-old son Jordan is the youth coordinator for the event.

“Carl does a beautiful job putting this together,” said Marie DeMaio, principal of Washington Elementary School. “The idea of love and unity is a wonderful one to get everyone together. It’s all free, which is wonderful. I hope he continues to do this for the community of West Orange.”

Marlenne Brown was there with her 3-year-old daughter Journie.

“She’s huge into art,” said Brown. “Painting, drawing…We go through a lot of paint in the house.”

Kevin Brooks, who was one of the visual art organizers, also performed live music. He opened up with “Let the Good Times Roll.” He also did “Stand by Me,” and “Song for My Father.”

Mansa Musa was assisting children in creating scratch magic drawings.

Diana, 13, said, “I love how you can make all different shapes with art.”

Larissa, 14, was a volunteer at an art station, helping kids draw and color. They also wrote kind messages on a flag and blew up balloons.

Jayanna Brown-Goode, was with her 4-year-old son, James.

“The community coming together, the messages are great,” she said.

Brenda, 15, was a volunteer in charge of making bracelets.

Jessie Gagliano was with her children Goldie, 4, and Enzo, 9.

“It’s a really fun thing for families to do,” she said. “It’s nice to have a community-building sort of thing.”

Nathaniel, 8, was drawing a peace sign.

“The world is peaceful,” he said.