Wiener continues to get the job done as Irvington clerk

IRVINGTON, NJ — On July 1 of this year, Mayor Tony Vauss and three Irvington Municipal Council members were sworn in to begin their new terms in office.

When it came time for the individuals to take the oath of office, they placed their hands on the Bible and repeated the words of the municipal clerk as he administered them — from memory.

Harold E. Wiener, Irvington’s longtime municipal clerk, didn’t need a cue card or any notes to refer to for his role in the ceremony. With accuracy and ease, he rattled off the oath of office — more than 80 words in total — and swore in the town leadership without pause.

It’s a role Wiener has maintained for nearly four decades. In his time in local government, Wiener has worked with seven mayors and 35 council members; he is one of the longest-serving municipal employees in the state.

His entry into local government began modestly: Wiener said he just needed a paying job.

“I needed a job to pay the rent and answered an employment ad in the Irvington Herald in 1980. That was before completing my master’s degree in social work,” Wiener told the Irvington Herald.

Wiener originally saw himself working in the field of social work, but after a one-year stint as a consumer affairs officer opened up further positions within Irvington’s government, Wiener said his plan changed.

The next few years saw Wiener continuing to work his way through Irvington Town Hall, eventually receiving his state-licensed Registered Municipal Clerk Certificate in 1986. It is that role that he has been filling ever since, receiving multiple commendations and serving as a member of the Municipal Clerks’ Association of New Jersey.

During his time in the position, Wiener said, much has changed, but nothing has more dramatically affected his day-to-day operations than changes in technology.

“When I started, there were no computers, other than a mainframe for the finance department’s bookkeeping operations,” Wiener said. Then came stand-alone computers with floppy disks for storage, followed by small hard drives and a rudimentary internal network that government employees could use to communicate. This was still pre-internet, with the offices using telephone modems to connect to the network.

Then came a more fully realized version of the internet, fax machines, email and increases in bandwidth, leading to the modern-day usage of smartphones, web-based programs and the like. Wiener has seen the entire evolution of the internet through the lens of his government position.

“Yes, technology has had a significant footprint on everything we do. There have been other changes throughout the years, but technology has been, by far, the main one,” Wiener said.

A more recent and ongoing challenge affecting Wiener’s office is the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced massive upheaval and changed how elections, which Wiener oversees, are conducted.

“The pandemic was certainly a challenge,” Wiener said. “Irvington had a local election that year (2020) in the spring. COVID changed all the rules, election and otherwise. On top of that, the local election was contested and litigated.”

Wiener said it was the team he works with and the determination of his assistant, Shawna Supel, that carried the township through those early pandemic difficulties, and that allowed the election to go on.

“I give complete credit and am totally grateful to the Clerk’s Office’s well-trained and dedicated staff for getting the township through that period unscathed,” Wiener said. “Ms. Supel performed admirably with the staff’s able assistance, and I am forever in their debt for that.”

Wiener said that there were others to thank as well, but so many people have helped him over the course of his career that the list would be exhaustive. He said he has been inspired by countless individuals in his time as municipal clerk.

“One who particularly stands out is the late D. Bilal Beasley, whose statue sits in front of Town Hall for good reason,” Wiener said. Beasley was a municipal council member and later Essex County freeholder who worked often with Wiener.

Wiener said that he is looking forward to what the future holds for him and his office, and said it has been an honor to be the municipal clerk for Irvington for all these years.

“It is and has always been a special privilege to serve the good people of Irvington, a township I was born in, grew up in, was educated in and spent my entire life being involved in,” Wiener said. “I am truly blessed and honored.”