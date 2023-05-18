WO resident recognized for valor

WEST ORANGE, NJ – A West Orange resident who is a Newark Police Department detective was honored for valor by the Two Hundred Club of Essex County.

Jamie Rivera was honored with fellow Detectives Michael DaSilva and Luan Serrano, along with Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Special Agent Laejon Brooks, for taking a potentially dangerous person with a gun off the streets.

The citation for their valor said the detectives had seen videos online of the suspect with a gun and making shooting admissions. They used “their fine instincts to apprehend a suspect” and made that arrest despite having a gun pointed at them, the citation said.

The detectives were given an award at the Two Hundred Club’s 57th Annual Valor Awards luncheon on May 9, at Nanina’s in the Park in Belleville.

“At the Valor Awards luncheon, 15 law enforcement officers and 6 firefighters from agencies in Essex County were commended for their courageousness, commitment to duty, vigilant bravery, and altruistic acts,” said Ira H. Cohen, president of The Two Hundred Club. “It was our privilege to recognize these outstanding men and women who put their lives on the line every day.”

Nominations for The Two Hundred Club’s Valor Awards are made by the chiefs of Essex County’s municipal and fire departments and the commanding officers of federal, state, and regional public safety agencies. Valor Award recipients are selected by The Two Hundred Club’s executive committee.

Founded in 1966, the Two Hundred Club of Essex County, which is the oldest such organization of its kind in New Jersey, assists the families of police and firefighters killed in the line of duty.

Since its inception, The Two Hundred Club has raised millions of dollars to support the spouses of fallen officers and fund college scholarships for their children.