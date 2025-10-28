WOHS selects ‘Homecoming Royalty’

WEST ORANGE — The West Orange High School graduating Class of 2026 selected their top two choices for “Homecoming Royalty,” and announced the winners in a pre-game event in Suriani Stadium before the game between West Orange and East Orange.

West Orange won the game, 14 to 13, which puts them in first place in their division and Sofia Morillo and Miles Burton received the most votes and were named Homecoming Royalty, and Darlene Alabi and Alexsandro Brasier were named honorary Homecoming Royalty.

WOHS made the move a few years ago to a gender-neutral, non-binary selection process to be more inclusive of their diverse student body, allowing all students to participate while appreciating and respecting differences according to gender.

The six nominees were selected by WOHS staff for having the respect of their peers, exhibiting outstanding character, participating in school life with pride and unification, and demonstrating scholarship, leadership, and fellowship.

The nominees each submitted brief introductions before the vote. The following is from the students in their own words.

Gregory Andrews

“Hi everyone! My name is Gregory Andrews, and I’m truly honored to be nominated for Homecoming Court. I’ve been playing football for four years and have had the pleasure of being on varsity for the past two. This year, I had the opportunity to start, which has been an incredible experience. I also love giving back to the West Orange community. I’m part of the Mountaineer Mentor program, where I help younger students feel welcomed and included here at West Orange. West Orange High School has given me some of the best memories of my life, and I couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate my senior year than being nominated for Homecoming Court.”

Miles Burton

“Hi, my name is Miles. I am the President of the Sports Media Association, and a member of the National and Rho Kappa Honor Societies. I also play sports year-round, playing baseball and running track, and participated in the New Balance Nationals last year. You may have not seen me, but you have definitely seen my work and creativity throughout the school; for example, the senior banners displayed on the field or in Tarnoff Gym, the “Home of the Mountaineers” banners displayed on light posts, and even the posts for the West Orange Girls Soccer Instagram account. I would be honored to represent WOHS as part of Homecoming Royalty!”

Chloe Chong

“Hi, I’m Chloe! I’m the 2025–2026 Student Council President, and a nine-year competitive swimmer with my fourth year on the Varsity Swim Team here at WOHS. I’m a proud member of the National and Escriptus Honor Societies, and the President of both the National Chinese Honor Society and Chinese Club. I’m passionate about school spirit, leadership, and making our community an even more fun and inclusive place. I’d be honored to represent WOHS as part of Homecoming Royalty!”

Nola Duncan

“Hi everyone! My name is Nola Duncan, and I am a senior at WOHS. Throughout my four years here, I have been dedicated to growing as both a student and a leader. I have been a varsity starter on the Girls Volleyball team since freshman year, and this is my second year serving as captain. I also play a big role on our flag football team, where I have been a varsity starter since sophomore year. Beyond athletics, I am deeply involved in several school programs and honor societies, including Mountaineer Mentors, the Gen Lit reading program/Grass Roots Organization, National Honors Society, and the Honors Dance Program. Through these experiences, I have developed a strong sense of leadership, teamwork, and school spirit in high school. I truly value the connections I have made at WOHS and strive to be a positive representative of our school’s culture. Connecting with students every day is something I look forward to. As I enter my senior year, my goal is to continue growing, whether in the classroom, on the court, or around the community. Thank you so much for the nomination and vote for me for homecoming royalty!”

Sofia Morillo

“Hi! My name is Sofia Morillo and I am the twice-elected 2026 Class Council President. In my spare time, I run track and field and play volleyball, both for the school, and love to volunteer as a member of both Mountaineer Mentors and United Asian Voices. You can find me in Mrs. Hanson’s room during lunch for FBLA meetings, currently acting as the club’s secretary, or in Mr. Pinkney’s room after school on Nikhil’s Youth Advisory Board. I embody West Orange High School’s greatest qualities as a varsity student athlete, working at a country club, being a leader across various clubs, all the while maintaining a 4.5 GPA. West Orange has given me so many opportunities to grow, lead, and connect with amazing people like all of you. I’d be honored to gain your vote so we can continue to celebrate the spirit that makes our school so special. Thank you :)”

Amelie Swayze

“Hi, My name is Amelie! At WOHS, I participate heavily in the Theater and Music programs. I am the president of the Drama Club and Glee Choir. I have been in the Spring Musicals since freshman year and I sing in the winter and spring choir concerts. I also play a winter sport. I swim for our high school team and a club team. My family is French, so I am a member of the French club, and I am the co-president of the French Honor Society. Finally, you hear my voice every afternoon during the announcements!”

About the Author Cynthia Cumming Author View All Posts

What do you feel about this? 0% Love 0% Funny 0% Wow 0% Sad 0% Angry