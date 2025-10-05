Women’s Club hosts open house

The Women’s Club of Glen Ridge held the first open house of its 121st year on Sept. 25.

The event brought together old friends and new members.

“Normally, this would be the kickoff for the year,” Club Vice-President Trisha Turiano said. “But we’ve already had an open house and square dance.”

The dance was a first-time occasion, but Turiano said it might become a regular fixture.

“It was incredible,” she said. “I wanted to do something the community did together.”

With the adults in the ballroom, the kids had a dance upstairs and there was a hoe-down dinner of fried chicken.

“Tonight is a free event, so maybe we’ll get some new members,” she said. “And I created an audio tour with QR codes.”

She pointed to the codes beneath distinctive pieces of furniture and oil paintings. There are 18 objects or sites on the tour which was written and narrated by Turiano.

“All the furniture is from the ‘20s,” she said. “For the open house, I hung a 48-star American flag the club had. It hung from the top of the stage to the floor and was a gift from the club opening in 1925.”

Looking around at people drinking wine at a portable bar and nearby having finger food, it was almost like the first day of school, she said. Her husband, Anthony, was bartending that night.

One woman attending, Nydia Cabrera, said she had recently become a club member and joined to network and build community. Diane DeVita, who sat beside her, joined a month ago.

“I want to socialize with similar people and hopefully contribute,” she said. “I raised my family here and have always come to the events. Now, I’m an empty-nester.”

Nydia, who has lived in Montclair for 20 years, said she did not know the club existed until recently when she attended a Mountainside Hospital event here. She works as a makeup artist.

“I go into hospitals and make-up women so they feel beautiful,” she said.

Lauren Montalbano, who became a member a week ago, was there with her husband, Anthony.

“We’ve walked by this building for four years on our regular walks,” Anthony said. “Now it was time for her to sign up.”

Lauren was interested in joining a writing class, but there will be new events and old favorites.

On Jan. 24, 2026, there will be a James Bond and Casino Royale “theme night” with cocktails and games of chance. In May, there will be a “nearly new and vintage” yard sale and a strawberry festival. A family dance is scheduled for Feb. 6, 2026, and in March, a tea for girls and their dolls.

Among the audio tours Turiano created are the Bride’s Room, the Groom’s Room and the Board of Education versus the Future. This recalls the public furor that occurred when club members banded together to nominate a woman for the board of education, something unheard in its day.

