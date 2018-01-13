MLK Day observed with ‘Together We Win’ performance

EAST ORANGE, NJ — East Orange Mayor Ted Green, the East Orange City Council and the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs will be hosting the “Together We Win” tribute to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy on Monday, Jan. 15, at 5 p.m. in Council Chambers.

“We are extremely proud to host this event at City Hall Plaza, to honor the legacy of the great Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who lived his life fighting for unity, faith, social justice and racial equality” said Green on Tuesday, Jan. 9. “Under his fearless leadership, people of all races, religions and creeds mobilized toward a common goal — progress. My administration’s vision is: ‘One city, one community, one goal equals progress,’ and I cannot think of a more fitting way to begin my tenure as mayor.”

The event will feature a one-man portrayal of King’s life and experiences from age 7 to 37 by Michael Green, who authored the script for it.

“On Jan. 15, the entire East Orange community is invited to join us in remembering, reflecting and rejoicing in the powerful and purposeful messages of Dr. King,” the mayor said.

For more information about the MLK Day event, call the Department of Recreation and Cultural Affairs at 973-414-4141.