NJT announces progress on PTC installation, service adjustments

NEWARK, NJ — Progress continues on the installation of Positive Train Control equipment on NJ Transit’s rail fleet to meet federal year-end milestones, requiring NJ Transit to make a final set of rail service adjustments, the organization announced in a Sept. 20 press release. The temporary discontinuation of some trains and modified times and origin/destination points are necessary to accommodate installation of PTC hardware on additional locomotives and cab control cars.

“Our customers will always be our first priority, and their experience must be safe and consistent. We thoughtfully reviewed all trains that are part of this adjustment and found the most reasonable alternatives,” NJ Transit Executive Director Kevin Corbett said in the release.

To proactively address the potential service adjustment impacts, NJ Transit will offer a 10-percent discount on all NJT rail tickets and passes for travel in November, December and January while the mandated hardware installation is completed.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 14, select trains will be temporarily discontinued or have changes of origin/destination. This will impact customers along the Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line, Morris & Essex Lines, Montclair-Boonton, and Main and Bergen County Lines. Other trains throughout the system will have schedule and/or station stop adjustments. These schedule adjustments are temporary, and NJ Transit anticipates beginning to restore regular service in mid-January.

“As a daily rail commuter myself, I fully understand the impact this has on people’s lives,” Corbett said. “That’s why I thought it was so important to offer the 10-percent discount to our loyal rail customers. I’m pleased to report that we have made substantial progress on PTC, having gone from just 12-percent complete to more than 66-percent complete in the last seven months alone. Further adjustments are necessary as we continue to accelerate the installation schedule. Failure to meet the federal requirements by Dec. 31 is not an option.”

Commuters are encouraged to visit njtransit.com/ptc for project updates and a complete list of service adjustments by rail line.