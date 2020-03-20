HUD suspends all foreclosure and evictions for the next 60 days

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, in consultation with the Trump administration and Coronavirus Task Force, authorized the Federal Housing Administration to implement an immediate foreclosure and eviction moratorium for single-family homeowners with FHA-insured mortgages for the next 60 days, starting from March 18.

“Today’s actions will allow households who have an FHA-insured mortgage to meet the challenges of COVID-19 without fear of losing their homes, and help steady market concerns,” Carson said. “The health and safety of the American people is of the utmost importance to the department, and the halting of all foreclosure actions and evictions for the next 60 days will provide homeowners with some peace of mind during these trying times.”

“The Trump administration is taking unprecedented steps in addressing COVID-19. No family should fear losing their home in this crisis, and the immediate action that HUD is taking will go a long way in securing our most vulnerable Americans,” said Lynne Patton, HUD regional director for New York and New Jersey. “Residents of the Garden State and the Empire State should know that HUD is with them during this uncertain time.”

The guidance issued March 18 applies to homeowners with FHA-insured Title II Single Family forward and Home Equity Conversion, aka reverse, mortgages, and directs mortgage servicers to: halt all new foreclosure actions and suspend all foreclosure actions currently in process; and cease all evictions of persons from FHA-insured single-family properties.

“This is an uncertain time for many Americans, particularly those who could experience a loss of income. As such, we want to provide FHA borrower households with some immediate relief given the current circumstances,” Federal Housing Commissioner Brian Montgomery said. “Our actions today make it clear where the priority needs to be.”

FHA continues to encourage servicers to offer its suite of loss mitigation options to distressed borrowers — including those who could be impacted by coronavirus — to help prevent them from going into foreclosure. These include short- and long-term forbearance options, mortgage modifications, and other mortgage payment relief options available based on the borrower’s individual circumstances.