Baker Street park gets upgrade

The Maplewood Village Alliance is beautifying the small park at the corner of Maplewood Avenue and Baker Street.

“It’s such a prominent location,” said Cat Delett, executive director of Maplewood Village Alliance. “It’s right at the gateway when you come into the village. We thought we could make this so much nicer.”

The area, which the Alliance says is commonly known as “the ice cream benches,” currently has four benches and, until recently, a backdrop of invasive trees and shrubs.

The invasive plants and poison ivy have been cleared out and a new Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant brick paver space with six benches is being installed.

The Alliance has used almost its entire beautification budget on the project but is looking for donations to take the project to the next level.

With additional funding, the Alliance will add four backless benches allowing people to sit facing either direction to promote gathering and programming. Trees will also be planted along with shrubs and flowers.

“We worked with landscape architects to make sure it’s environmentally friendly and ADA compliant and we are working with the arborist to make sure there’s shade and trees,” Delett said. “Hopefully, we will do some planting there that fits the location. We will be working with the town arborist on what makes sense, and how many. We want to put things in that will survive and thrive in that space.”

The project developed out of a lot of conversations about beautification and “activating spaces.” The township’s master plan, which was recently completed but is under review, showed that people want these public spaces activated, Delett said, adding that the Alliance would like to see it as a space where people can meet and musicians can play.

The project is being done in phases with the first phase being the hardscape.

“We will see how people adapt to hardscaping and develop the rest of the way from there,” Delete said. “We want a place where people want to linger.”

The Alliance hopes the hardscaping work will be done in the next few weeks. It will take longer to get the benches in. As for planting, that cannot be done until the fall.

“We are hoping to get donations by then,” Delett said. “If the community can pitch in that will make it possible for us to get the right kind of planting and trees.”

The Alliance is the management corporation of the Maplewood Village Special Improvement District, a self-governed entity that funds itself primarily by a special tax assessment on commercial properties within the improvement district. The Alliance is a non-profit governed by a board of trustees composed of merchants, property owners, and residents dedicated to the preservation, promotion, and enhancement of Maplewood Village.

This project, and any done by the Alliance, are reviewed by the Historic Preservation Commission before they can be completed.

“It’s our little village and we want it to look nice and inviting,” Delett said.

All donations are welcome. To donate with a check, please mail it to PO Box 1360, Maplewood, NJ 07040 with a note indicating that it is for “Baker Square.”

People can also support the project while honoring a loved one or an organization by donating a bench. Individuals, families, and groups can donate a bench that includes a bronze plaque with the name of your loved one or organization. Email maplewoodvillagenj@gmail.com for more information.