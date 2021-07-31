CASA hosts back-to-school supply drive for youth in the child welfare system

NEWARK, NJ — CASA for Children of Essex County — a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes court-appointed volunteer advocacy so every child who has experienced abuse or neglect can be safe, have a permanent home and the opportunity to thrive — will host a back-to-school supply drive for children and youth in the child welfare system that the program serves in the Essex County area.

On any given day, there are more than 900 children and youth in foster care in Essex County. Children who have experienced abuse or neglect are involved with multiple systems: the court system, the child welfare system, the health care system and the school system. As a result, returning back to school can be difficult and unpredictable.

“Our volunteers are in frequent contact with teachers and school administrators to form a partnership to better understand the child’s unique strengths and challenges. These interactions with the child’s school, combined with the volunteer’s relationship with the child, empower our volunteers to advocate in court for what the child needs to thrive academically,” Essex County CASA Executive Director Marla Higginbotham said. “Our goal is not only to advocate in court, but also in the classroom and that can come in the form of setting up children and youth for success by making sure the children we serve have everything they need to learn and perform in the classroom.”

Make a donation to the drive by ordering supplies from CASA’s Amazon wish list at https://tinyurl.com/324d7n4a. Donors are asked to order by Aug. 14 to ensure timely arrival.

For more information, contact Marisol Garcia at mgarcia@casaessex.org.