‘Bike2Trenton’ bicycle rally to support Essex–Hudson Greenway

NEWARK, NJ — On Sunday, Sept. 26, Bike JC and the Newark Community Cycling Center, with the support of the Essex–Hudson Greenway Coalition and the East Coast Greenway Alliance, will lead Bike2Trenton, a mass cycling ride from the city of Newark to New Jersey’s capital, Trenton, in support of the proposed Essex–Hudson Greenway.

For riders, there will be wheels down in Newark at 7 a.m., with multiple meeting points along the way for those who would like to join for part of the ride. The event concludes with a support rally on the steps of the New Jersey State House at 2 p.m.

Registration for this event is already underway at www.bike2trenton.org. Riders who register will be given a free T-shirt when they reach Trenton.

For cyclists, along with walkers, runners, hikers and others, the proposed Essex–Hudson Greenway would create nearly 9 miles of linear park, connecting Montclair, Glen Ridge, Bloomfield, Belleville, Newark, Kearny, Secaucus and Jersey City. The Essex–Hudson Greenway Coalition consists of the Open Space Institute, the New Jersey Bike & Walk Coalition and the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance.

“On Sept. 26, we need everyone to ride with us from Newark to Trenton to create a huge and active statement to the governor and his staff that we want this project to get over the finish line,” Bike JC President Patrick Conlon said. “This project needs our support now more than ever. The window is closing quickly for the state to join forces with the Essex–Hudson Greenway Coalition and community-based groups like ours to make this project a reality. If the sale is not finalized soon, then the railroad will have the right to sell off the land in pieces to developers. Once that happens, the possibility of the greenway will be gone forever.”

For more information on the Essex–Hudson Greenway Project, visit www.essexhudsongreenway.org.