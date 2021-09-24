Belleville offers solemn tribute to township residents, others lost on 9/11

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — Belleville paused to remember three of its residents lost in the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. The solemn ceremony, held on the 20th anniversary of the attacks, featured remarks from Mayor Michael Melham and Superintendent of Schools Richard Tomko.

Members of the police and fire departments placed a wreath to remember those lost that day. Belleville High School’s Brianna Santos played “America the Beautiful” and Will Pennola played “Taps.” Elisa Charters, who worked on the 21st floor of the World Trade Center and survived the attacks on 9/11, served as guest speaker.

The Better Belleville Civic Association, a volunteer-based group of residents, honored Antoinette Duger, Harry Ramos and Harvey J. Gardner III, the three Belleville residents who died in the attacks. In honor of the three lost on 9/11, three large flags were placed at the top of Greylock Parkway, in view of the New York City skyline.

Better Belleville also placed smaller flags along the corridors that lead to the township’s 9/11 Memorial on Chestnut Street and Franklin Avenue to honor all Americans who perished that day 20 years ago.

Photos Courtesy of Belleville