Belleville hosts first-ever community green fair at high school

BELLEVILLE, NJ — More than 1,000 residents turned out for the township’s first-ever green fair, held Saturday, Sept. 18, at Belleville High School on Passaic Avenue.

The three-hour event, a partnership between the township of Belleville and the Belleville Public Schools, attracted residents of all ages. The environmental fair focused on educating attendees about local green initiatives and included displays from the municipal Department of Public Works, the Green Team, student groups and other organizations that advocate for the environment.

As part of its display, the Green Team gave away three rain barrels and a compost barrel. There were also displays about recycling, an eco-lifestyle and Sustainable Jersey, an event sponsor. Sustainable Jersey is a nonprofit organization that works with municipalities and school districts to implement sustainable initiatives.

“The ongoing education of our children was a primary objective in our first annual green fair,” Belleville Mayor Michael Melham said in a press release. “As they are the future, it is important for students to learn the value of environmental stewardship from the earliest of ages. So we created the fun-filled day, in partnership with the Board of Education, filled with kid-centered games, activities and, we hope, plenty of great memories.”

The fair featured face painting, music, a performance from the Redhawk Native American Arts Council, a puppeteer, food vendors and more.

Belleville Schools Superintendent Richard Tomko said environmental stewardship is an important component in the district’s curriculum, even in the earliest grades.

“From the outset of their education in Belleville, our students learn the tremendous importance of the environment and the role they play as citizens,” Tomko said in the release. “Community events such as the green fair reinforce those positive messages and underscore that the entire community also prioritizes the environment. Based on the tremendous turnout from our community, the students certainly were reminded, once again, that Belleville is proud to be green.”

Photos Courtesy of Belleville