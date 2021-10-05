Annual American Legion picnic draws record numbers in Belleville

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

BELLEVILLE, NJ — American Legion Post 105 and Sons of the American Legion Squadron 105 of Belleville held their annual picnic on the third Saturday of September, with a sold-out attendance of 300 supporters. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year, raising thousands of dollars for the veterans programs run by Post 105, and was an all-out record for attendance.

With more than 1,400 raw clams, 30 pounds of sweet and hot sausage from Walt’s Jerky, and hamburgers, chicken, and barbecued ribs grilled by Post 105 Legionnaires Jack Robuck and Walter LaBar, folks at the picnic ate and drank all afternoon while listening to the Jersey Tones, an oldies group.

“We at American Legion 105 are so pleased to have done a picnic where everyone from our community has so much fun. This was one of our best picnics,” Post Cmdr. Joe Cobianchi said.

Cornhole boards, a staple of every outdoor event at the 105, were set up in the parking lot for everyone to use, and attendees laughed, danced and had a good time during the picnic, which lasted six hours.

“It was our pleasure to provide a day of great food, beverage and camaraderie to all who support us in the community all year long,” 105 1st Vice Cmdr. Walter LaBar said.

The 300 tickets sold went to members of the post, family, friends and members of other veterans organizations throughout the area. Staff began planning the event months ago and worked pretty much nonstop for the days beforehand, buying supplies, prepping the area, setting up tents and putting together everything needed to host such a huge number of people.

A day after National POW/MIA Recognition Day on Sept. 17, Post 105 had set up a POW table in the middle of all of the tables, as does every American Legion throughout the country at events. The table, with white table cloth, POW flags and a place setting with a beer at it, was a reminder of those who never made it home.

To begin the event, 2nd Vice Cmdr. Scott Higgins played “The Star-Spangled Banner” on his electric guitar. After that, people coming in could buy shirts, 50/50 tickets and raffle tickets. Each year for the past few years, members from the squadron and post ask local companies to donate gift certificates to raffle off at the picnic. This year, the event had more than 50 gift certificates, items and baskets donated to raffle off; the raffle alone raised $1,200 for Post 105’s veterans programs.

SAL Vinny Ferriole also set up a table to raise money for the American Cancer Society, pulling in more than $500 in donations. A cancer survivor himself, Ferriole and his wife, Lisa, wanted to give back, for cancer research. Both the SAL and the Post voted to match what was raised, making the total donation to the American Cancer Society about $1,600.

The event ended with what was supposed to be a treat for the children but was one that everyone enjoyed. Belleville Historical Society President Mike Perrone, a longtime friend of the post, came by with his Good Humor Ice Cream Tricycle Cart and donated his time and his ice cream, for everybody at the picnic. Dressed in a vintage ice cream man uniform, Perrone handed out ice cream bars to everyone from the cart, which he bought and restored to resemble a 1950s Good Humor cart.

Photos Courtesy of Rusty Myers